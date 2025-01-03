Charlie Kirk shattered a left-wing college student’s entire argument about “systemic racism” being responsible for crime in the black community by bluntly stating a few hard-to-swallow stats.
“There’s a reason that a lot of the black community doesn’t have a father, it’s because of systemic racism. Black men are more likely to be in prison,” the girl told Kirk.
“Why do people go to prison?” Kirk asked in response.
Watch this girl’s entire woke worldview come crashing down as Kirk schools her on a very tense topic.
Senator Kennedy issues WARNING to Federal Government after New Orleans attack: “Tell us the truth!!!”
Republican pit bull Sen. John Kennedy addressed the nation following the horrific attack in New Orleans which left 14 dead on January 1, promising to get answers for the American people.
Kennedy demanded that the federal government “catch these people! And tell the American people the truth.”
“I can promise you this, you will find out what happened!” Kennedy said. “Or I will raise FRESH HELL!!!”
Two things come to mind on the systemic racism issue.
First, the Great Society program forced men out of their homes, poor fathers of all races had to leave their families or their families would not get assistance. I was dating a poor woman with children and, whenever she suspected that the welfare people would be paying a visit, all evidence of my presence had to be hidden.
Second, I remember RINO NJ Governor Whitman created an observational study to prove that blacks were being targeted for greater law enforcement on the highways. When the study showed the exact opposite, she did her best to hide the results.
I am heartened by the fact that young minorities are increasingly noticing the inherent racism that has long been buried deep within the democrat party. It’s time for all of us to follow the lead of Dr. King and put an end to the infighting!
...all of the above