Charlie Kirk shattered a left-wing college student’s entire argument about “systemic racism” being responsible for crime in the black community by bluntly stating a few hard-to-swallow stats.

“There’s a reason that a lot of the black community doesn’t have a father, it’s because of systemic racism. Black men are more likely to be in prison,” the girl told Kirk.

“Why do people go to prison?” Kirk asked in response.

Watch this girl’s entire woke worldview come crashing down as Kirk schools her on a very tense topic.

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Senator Kennedy issues WARNING to Federal Government after New Orleans attack: “Tell us the truth!!!”

Republican pit bull Sen. John Kennedy addressed the nation following the horrific attack in New Orleans which left 14 dead on January 1, promising to get answers for the American people.

Kennedy demanded that the federal government “catch these people! And tell the American people the truth.”

“I can promise you this, you will find out what happened!” Kennedy said. “Or I will raise FRESH HELL!!!”

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