Charlie Kirk SOUNDED OFF on a democrat college student who crossed the line during a Q&A back and forth, saying something that Kirk considered unforgivable.

“I let you off so mercifully!!” Kirk told the student. “You couldn’t even put 3 words together,… thats a bad-faith actor!”

The student started asking his question to Kirk, who had teamed up with comedian Rob Schneider for the campus debate event.

“Do you actually believe everything that you’re saying?” the student asked. Kirk began to engage with him carefully, knowing that he was hostile towards his point of view, but at this point friendly.

“Yes I do believe everything that I say,” Kirk answered bluntly. Schneider immediately sniffed out that this student had bad intentions entering into the conversation.

“Yeah, I think that’s a bad fait question!” Schneider said. “Because your assumption is that we are insincere in our beliefs,…”

Watch how the conversation takes a turn towards unfriendliness, and Kirk decides he’s seen enough.

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Joe Rogan WARNED of uncontrollable LA fires - “We just get lucky…”

Video from TUPACABRA on X.

Clips from Joe Rogan's podcast have resurfaced on X, revealing his warnings about a potential mega-fire devastating Los Angeles.

Rogan shared insights from firefighters he’s spoken to about the catastrophic potential if the "right wind" fueled a fire through LA to the ocean. His predictions now seem to have come true with the devastation of the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire, which have led to evacuations, significant property damage and even death.

Rogan, wearing an LAFD shirt in one interview, explained his move from Los Angeles partly due to the looming threat of fires.

“I talked to a fireman once, and he was telling me ‘dude, one day, it’s just going to be the right wind, and the fire is going to start in the right place and it’s going to burn through LA all the way to the ocean. And there’s not a f***ing thing we can do about it…”

Resurfaced: Woke school bans student from wearing MAGA hat, so she goes on Fox News & gets her REVENGE

A brave young Trump supporter decided to take a stand against her woke teachers who told her to remove her MAGA hat in class.

“Why would you want to pick this fight?” Fox News’ Laura Ingraham asked the young California high school student.

“The school system seems to be trapped under the government’s thumb about what they’re supposed to teach,.. what’s acceptable to force down our throats in a sense,” she explained.

“I just felt that someone needed to take a stand!”

Ingraham asked “Are you gonna keep wearing the hat?”

“Yeah!” the girl said with a big smile.

Listen to what the school system decided to do to her because of a hat!

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