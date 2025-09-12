President Donald Trump announced that a suspect for Charlie Kirk's assassination was turned in by his own father through a minister connected to law enforcement, with sources identifying the suspect as 22-year-old Utah local Tyler Robinson, the NY Post reports.
“I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him,” Trump told “Fox & Friends” this morning.
Trump expressed hope that the suspect would be found guilty and receive the death penalty, calling Kirk "the finest person" who didn't deserve what happened, while admitting he refused to watch the graphic video footage of the shooting.
Shooting details: Kirk was fatally shot by a single gunshot to the neck from about 200 yards away while answering a question about transgender mass shooters during his "American Comeback Tour" event at Utah Valley University, with the gunman positioned on a rooftop east of the library.
Investigation timeline: The FBI initially detained and released a different person of interest after questioning, offered a $100,000 reward for information, and involved multiple law enforcement agencies in the manhunt before this breakthrough arrest.
WATCH: Asking college students -
What is your reaction to Charlie Kirk’s death? Do you think he “deserved it?”
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Tucker Carlson launches fundraiser for Charlie Kirk’s family, donates $1 million himself
In less than 24 hours, Carlson’s fundraiser raised $2.6 million for Kirk’s family, over half of the $5 million goal.
Feel free to give what you can here:
Great News! If it is Tyler Robinson that is the COWARD that killed "The Great Conservative Influencer" Charlie Kirk, let the healing begin! This trial will be center stage and it will culminate in the "DEATH PENALTY" that this COWARD DESERVES! America Loved the very Great Charlie Kirk and his death will not have been in vein! His legacy of leadership will continue! Turning Point will continue to be a leader in Conservative Free Speech and Charlie's Vision will continue! Praise be to God!
Lets hope that this is the real shooter and not some poor convenient person pulled up to make it look like the FBI's Patel has been successful