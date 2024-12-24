Charlie Kirk completely turned the tables on a smug woke student who tried to play mind games with him during an intense abortion debate.

“What does ‘fetus’ mean,” Kirk pressed the student, who was trying to hide behind semantics. “People use ‘fetus’ because they want to cloak the horror of abortion!”

Watch what the student does next:

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Vivek SNAPS at rude college girl who says "America was NEVER great!!"

Vivek Ramaswamy fired back at a woke college girl who insisted America was “never great” due to racial discrimination.

“To you, being a man of color, when exactly was America great?!!” the student grilled Ramaswamy. “And if America was great in that period, would you personally go back to it?”

Vivek’s answer was PERFECT…

“Would I go back to 2016-2020 in this country? I would!” he answered, cheekily referring to the first Trump administration.

The student asks if America was great during “slavery” and “Jim Crow”. Watch how Vivek responds:

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Lunatic karen tries to STEAL Trump flag from truck - Gets a MAJOR reality check...

Watch this unhinged woman try to tear a Trump flag off of a man’s truck in a public parking lot.

She gets caught redhanded and confronted by the truck’s owner. What happens next is ridiculous!

Watch karma in action:

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