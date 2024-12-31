Charlie Kirk completely stumped a pro-abortion student for making false claims about why most mother’s seek abortions.

“90% of abortions are elective!!” Kirk snapped at the student, who claimed that most abortions were carried out to prevent health risks of the mother.

The student challenged Kirk without doing his homework, and now he has to learn the hard way…

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Republican brawler EXPLODES AT smug Antony Blinken over horrible Afghanistan Withdrawal

Republican Senator Andy Barr EXPLODED AT U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Your weakness invited Putin to move against Ukraine!!” Barr yelled at Blinken. “You signaled you weren’t gonna stand with our NATO allies, President Biden didn’t care about our NATO allies and what they thought about a retreat from Afghanistan!!”

Watch Barr eat Blinken for LUNCH!!

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I tried to book a room at a secret NYC migrant hotel - This is what happened…

PolitiBrawl Editor-in-Chief Matt Miller tried to book a room at The Roosevelt Hotel in New York City, one of the many historic hotels now closed and converted into a migrant shelter.

“New Yorkers paid $5 billion in taxes for these migrant hotels, why can’t I stay here?” Matt asked a security guard standing at the hotel’s entrance.

Watch what happened next:

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