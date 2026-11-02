GOP Rep. Chip Roy took a wrecking ball to CNN’s GOP-bashing midterms narrative, firing back at Kaitlan Collins’ attempt to paint President Trump’s 2nd term as a failure, and arguing that Republicans are in the middle of a bold project to reduce spending and secure geopolitical strength in the middle east that needs to be finished.

“We’ve gotta be able to finish the job of reducing spending,… we need to finish the job with Iran!” Roy told Collins. “The president knows what he’s doing to increase our strength around the globe, but Republicans have got to go speak to the voters in these final days! We need to finish the job!”

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“It’s karma b*tch!” Student arrested after assaulting conservative influencer

A University of Michigan student was arrested Sunday after shoving conservative influencer Lizzy Benichou to the ground during a campus event, following a heated confrontation at a table discussing whether Islam is compatible with the West.

The student continued a profanity-laced tirade while being handcuffed, telling onlookers she wished she had killed Benichou and showed no remorse; campus police confirmed an officer witnessed the assault during an unpermitted event and took her into custody.

Benichou said she was “OK” after the attack, which occurred during a “Liberty Under Fire USA tour stop,” and claimed her attacker supported Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed — a claim that surfaced ahead of Tuesday’s election between El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers.

Haley Stevens endorses Mike Rogers over El-Sayed, Trump invites her to join GOP

President Donald Trump publicly invited Rep. Haley Stevens to switch parties after she withdrew her endorsement of Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed and instead backed Republican Mike Rogers, praising her “bravery” while calling El-Sayed a “jihadist” and mocking the idea of needing special security measures for him in the Senate.

Stevens announced the switch after El-Sayed’s campaign reportedly told her to stay away from his events, citing tensions over his ties to Hasan Piker and his campaign’s handling of antisemitism concerns following a controversial ad criticizing U.S. aid to Israel.

Trump had earlier praised Stevens on Truth Social as a “Highly Respected Democrat” with broad support, including among Black and Jewish voters in Michigan. Stevens’s Jewish fiancé has also said he plans to vote for Rogers.

Trump floats preemptive pardons for staff if Democrats flip Congress

President Donald Trump told The NY Post’s Miranda Devine he’s willing to issue sweeping preemptive pardons to his entire administration if Democrats regain Congress and pursue prosecutions, comparing it to his Jan. 6 pardons and Biden’s own last-minute pardons of allies and family.

The comments follow threats from Democrats including Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who said a Democratic majority should prosecute “the people who enable” Trump to deter future conservatives from joining his administration, and Rep. Jamie Raskin, who’s vowed to investigate alleged “systemic corruption.”

Trump dismissed talk of prosecuting allies like Elon Musk as unlikely but said he’d act to protect them if needed, while acknowledging uncertainty about his own legal exposure and calling unfavorable midterm polls “rigged.”

All 9 aboard Learjet killed in Florida crash near Mar-a-Lago

A Learjet 60 crashed into a Palm Beach County residential area near Cresthaven, Florida, Sunday afternoon, killing all nine people aboard; the jet had departed Austin, Texas, en route to North Eleuthera, Bahamas, with identities not yet released.