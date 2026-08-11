A Christian man who says he escaped Sharia Law in Iran confronted woke local politicians at a McKinney, Texas city hall meeting protesting the construction of a new massive Islamic center in the community.

“I’m telling you, this is a bad idea! You’re going to regret not listening to people like us who lived under Sharia Law!” the man said.

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Buffett’s ‘Rule’ Could Make This Company Soar

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Disclaimers

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com . This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A+ Offering.

Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

Fauci’s texts reveal he knew about alarming vaccine miscarriage risk, misrepresented data

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson says newly released texts from Anthony Fauci’s old government phone show Fauci privately raised concerns in January 2021 that mRNA vaccines could theoretically cause first-trimester miscarriages, in messages with then-CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Vivek Murthy — a message Johnson says contrasted with public assurances at the time.

Johnson, who obtained the phone alongside Sen. Rand Paul amid Fauci’s contempt-of-Congress fight, cited a 2021 New England Journal of Medicine study and calculated what he called an 82% miscarriage rate among vaccinated women in early pregnancy — a figure he says shows officials misrepresented the data.

Johnson said of the study’s findings: “Of the 827 women, 700 got their vaccination or the injection in the third trimester, 127 got them in trimester one and two, which is where the 104 miscarriages occur,… So the proper percentage is 104 divided by 127, an 82% miscarriage rate with women who got the injection in the first second trimester.” “I mean, that is shocking, and they knew it. They knew it, they’re not that stupid. They’re just that devious to play with the statistics that way to misinform, to lie to the American public,” he continued.

Johnson said his investigation is ongoing and focused on instances where Fauci allegedly said one thing privately while publicly stating otherwise, adding more disclosures are expected.

Mamdani’s wife to travel to Syria, Lebanon with NYPD security detail

Rama Duwaji, wife of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, plans a September trip to Syria and Lebanon, both on the State Department’s “Do Not Travel” list, accompanied by NYPD officers from the couple’s taxpayer-funded security detail, a mayoral spokesperson confirmed.

The trip follows Duwaji traveling overseas last month without police protection; a source says she requested the detail this time, and the mayor’s office says the visit involves seeing family rather than official city business.

Critics, including Dov Hikind of Americans Against Antisemitism, argued sending NYPD officers into the region endangers them rather than Duwaji, given her past pro-Palestinian activism and controversial social media history. Duwaji has also recently drawn scrutiny for pro-Palestinian events abroad and past inflammatory posts, which she apologized for in April without directly addressing criticism of Israel.

Maine Democrat Senate candidate’s event co-hosted by Communist Party USA writer

Democratic Senate nominee Troy Jackson held a June 5 campaign brunch co-hosted by Lorri Nandrea, who has written extensively for the Communist Party USA’s website, according to an invitation reviewed by the Maine Wire. Jackson was running for governor at the time.