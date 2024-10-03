Clay Travis makes unhinged Cenk Uygur LOSE HIS FREAKING MIND on live tv

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE EPISODE HERE:

Piers Morgan’s show is known for being contentious and this was no exception. Cenk Uygur got called out on his wild anti-Trump theories and naturally he responded in a calm, collected manner….that’s a lie, he lost his mind, started screaming and bouncing around in his chair. You really do have to see this to believe it!



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