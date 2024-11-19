Conservative Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters WRECKED a snarky CNN reporter who challenged him for playing a prayer video in schools.

The media and some parents launched backlash after Walters directed school districts to show a video of him speaking about religious freedom and praying. The video reportedly shows Walters praying for President Trump.

The interview quickly went off the rails when political worldviews clashed. The CNN host said showing the video to students violated religious liberty outlined in The Constitution. Walter’s fired back, saying that The Bible is “a historical document” that is must be understood to fully understand American history, making the case that Oklahoma students should not be estranged from America’s religious roots.

When Walters calls out the CNN host for pushing her “left-wing narrative,” she snaps back at him “I’m not taking the bait,… It’s NOT a left-wing narrative!!”

Watch the video to see what happened next!