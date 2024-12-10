Scott Jennings triggered his woke CNN colleagues when he referred to Daniel Penny as “the good guy” after he was found innocent of manslaughter in the Jordan Neely subway chokehold case, Monday.

“They should build a statue to this guy in New York City!!” Jennings said.

Watch these woke CNN pundits absolutely lose it:

Penny was found innocent by a Manhattan jury after he subdued Jordan Neely, a black man, on a NYC subway using chokehold which resulted in Neely’s death. Witnesses said Neely was making belligerent and threatening gestures to passengers before Penny stepped in.

BLM activist are now calling Penny a racist for his actions, as well as the justice system for letting him walk free. BLM leader Hawk Newsome called for “black vigilantes” to take action following the innocent verdict.

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Check out Based Buy’s selection of pro-America shirts, custom designed by our in-house team.

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Christian preacher DISMANTLES woke college brat who hates conservatives

Based Christian speaker Cliffe Knechtle but a young woke brat in his place at Texas State University after their embarrassing angry outburst.

“I’m gonna fight for the mother f***ing revolution, no matter how many conservatives come after me!!!” the young radical screamed at Knechtle. “F**k you all, you f***ing conservatives! Enemy of the people!!!”

Knechtle’s calm response is absolutely perfect, watch below:

Knechtle is famous for going to college campuses and taking on crowds of dozens of radical left-wingers at the same time. His clips frequently go viral on social media, and showcase himself defending a conservative or christian argument against the woke mindset of the young students. He effortlessly recalls Bible verses from memory… which they seem to hate.

This is the very definition of triggering someone.

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College girl hits boyfriend then fakes medical emergency to avoid arrest! Learns lesson the HARD WAY!

Police body cam footage shows the arrest of a 19-year-old female in Key West, Florida on February 14, 2024.

The young female suspect was on vacation with her much older boyfriend when hotel guests called police due to what was reported as a "screaming female in the hotel parking lot".

When officers arrived they found the tipsy female suspect with marks on her hands and the boyfriend with marks on his head and neck.

During the officers' investigation, the young suspect openly admitted to striking her boyfriend repeatedly and claimed she was pushed and therefore struck her boyfriend. Officers then arrested the 19-year-old for battery, however, once she was in police custody, the suspected started throwing a tantrum then suddenly began having a "medical emergency" which officers believed was an attempt to get out of being arrested.

The young female could not handle that she was being arrested and claimed she was "protecting her boyfriend" but she learned her lesson the hard way.

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