Rep. Jim Jordan made CNN’s Dana Bash very nervous when he dropped a truth bomb about the Trump superstar coalition of former democrats like RFK Jr. and Elon Musk.

Watch her PANIC as CNN’s narrative unravels on live T.V.!

“Did you ever think you would see Donald Trump, Elon Musk, RFK Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard on the same team?” Jordan asked Bash. “They are on the same team because of the attack on free speech, the attack on the first amendment.”

Bash was visibly uncomfortable with Jordan’s claim as she called his truth-telling into question.

”There’s a lot of things that you just said that I think aren’t totally fact-based,” Bash accused Jordan.

Watch to see Jordan’s response here.

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WATCH: Professional "VICTIM" meets no-nonsense cop, gets BRUTAL reality check!

Police body cam footage shows the DUI arrest of a young female in Clearwater, Florida on November 7, 2022.

The suspect plays the role of a "professional victim" and takes zero accountability for her actions, even though she apparently gets "pulled over everyday just trying to come home from work".

These no-nonsense cop give her the reality check she deserved.

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Asking protesters "Do you have a job" goes WRONG...

We went to a pro-Palestine protest in Washington D.C. in the middle of a Wednesday and asked the protesters: “Do you have a job?”

Nothing could have made us ready for their answers… Watch it right here:

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