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Coffee shop KICKS OUT student for wearing MAGA hat, so he goes on Fox and gets his REVENGE

Since Trump got elected in 2016 liberals have done everything in their power to alienate and exclude his supporters. If you wear your red MAGA hat, there is a large chunk of the population (often with blue hair) that will believe that they can do anything or say anything to you and its acceptable.



And thats exactly what happened here!

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Colleges are notorious for being rancid dens of woke liberal lunacy but these guys wore their MAGA hats to get coffee and the liberals that ran it just LOST IT!

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