Comedian Ziwe Fumudoh called out far-left influencer Hasan Piker for being a champagne socialist millionaire hypocrite during a painfully awkward sit down interview.

“Karl Marx said ‘to each according to his needs’. You live in a $2.7 million house. Why are your needs more important than 90% of Californians?” Ziwe confronted Piker.

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Ilhan Omar reportedly requested birth year change on public records

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s congressional staff requested in May 2019 that her listed birth year be changed from 1981 to 1982 across public records, including the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library, shortly after a political opponent’s video questioning her age went viral.

The change is significant because Omar claims she received derivative citizenship through her naturalized father in 2000 while still a minor — a scenario that wouldn’t have been possible if she were actually a year older, as the original records suggested.

The discrepancy comes as federal investigators probe Omar over alleged false statements on immigration forms, following Monday’s raid on her D.C. home; Omar maintains she’s being politically targeted, while her office has not responded to requests for comment on the birth year change.

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Mamdani moves to ban horse-drawn carriages in NYC by 2028

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and City Council Speaker Julie Menin struck a deal to ban horse-drawn carriages citywide starting June 2028, with a council vote planned for Oct. 22 under legislation dubbed “Romanch’s Law.”

The bill follows the June death of 18-year-old tourist Romanch Mahajan, who was thrown from a carriage after a horse spooked; his family has pushed for a ban, arguing his death was preventable and that an earlier version of the legislation could have stopped it in time.

The legislation requires the city to help transition roughly 200 displaced carriage drivers into new jobs. Animal welfare advocates and council sponsor Christopher Marte celebrated the deal after years of failed attempts to end the practice amid repeated incidents of horses collapsing or bolting.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle resigns as US ambassador to Greece amid misconduct probe

Kimberly Guilfoyle announced her resignation as U.S. Ambassador to Greece after the White House requested she step down, denying recent misconduct allegations and vowing to defend her reputation.

The request followed State Department inspector general investigations into financial and workplace conduct allegations against Guilfoyle, which her legal team has repeatedly disputed, including: Alleged quid pro quo : Trump donor Eric Deters accused her of asking him to wire $100,000 directly to her American Express bill ahead of her 2025 Senate confirmation in exchange for access to senior administration officials, with texts reportedly showing her asking for it to be sent discreetly “so it won’t show up anywhere.” Her attorney says it was actually payment for unpaid speaking fees. Favoring a Greek firm’s commercial interests : Reports alleged she promoted Greek construction/energy company Aktor Group, let its lobbyist attend private diplomatic meetings, and threatened to undermine the Greek government at a dinner. Hostile workplace claims : The inspector general’s probe examined allegations she threatened embassy staff and demoted security officers, including one who failed to bring her ice at 4 a.m. while vacationing in Mykonos.



In her resignation statement, Guilfoyle touted diplomatic achievements during her tenure, including expanded LNG exports to Europe and strengthened NATO defense ties, while affirming continued loyalty to Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Suspected cop killer says he targeted white officers

Alleged cop killer Eric Lewis reportedly shot and killed Officer Shane Seiber and wounded his partner during a West Philadelphia disturbance call, later telling investigators he fired because the officers were white, according to an arrest report.