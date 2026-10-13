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Joseph Harper's avatar
Joseph Harper
Oct 14

I am quite sure most Democrat voters agree with the killer and in fact would find him not guilty if they get a chance. I believe that the most effective weapon for police to reel in rogue Democrat voters and their rioters is to refuse to police the cities until law is restored. In other words straighten out biased judges who swoon over and support career criminals and coddle them. Allowing them the freedom to roam cities and kill at will per their mood that day and then use the mental illness defense. It takes some very sick and evil people to defend killers, rapists and habitual thieves. To me , this describes a typical Democrat voter. Let's not forget their rap songs celebrating their "criminal nation."

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