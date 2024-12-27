Comedian Dave Smith went SCORCHED EARTH on political hack Joe Walsh for unfairly trashing Donald Trump’s new Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, as a Russian asset.
“This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard!!” Smith snapped at Walsh, after the later had claimed Gabbard’s actions have suspiciously supported the interests of Vladmir Putin.
“If I said Saddam Hussein didn’t have weapons of mass destruction, that might be exactly what he wants me to say… It doesn’t mean anything!!” Smith continued.
Ted Cruz gets in trouble with Trump, what he does next will make your day
Donald Trump called Senator Ted Cruz to the stage during his speech at a Turning Point USA event - But something unexpected happened.
Cruz was nowhere to be found…
“He’s in trouble” Trump said jokingly, still searching the crowd for Cruz.
Watch the unscripted moment unfold
Dan Bongino
Joe Rogan