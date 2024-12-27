Comedian Dave Smith went SCORCHED EARTH on political hack Joe Walsh for unfairly trashing Donald Trump’s new Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, as a Russian asset.

“This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard!!” Smith snapped at Walsh, after the later had claimed Gabbard’s actions have suspiciously supported the interests of Vladmir Putin.

“If I said Saddam Hussein didn’t have weapons of mass destruction, that might be exactly what he wants me to say… It doesn’t mean anything!!” Smith continued.

Watch the clash below:

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Ted Cruz gets in trouble with Trump, what he does next will make your day

Donald Trump called Senator Ted Cruz to the stage during his speech at a Turning Point USA event - But something unexpected happened.

Cruz was nowhere to be found…

“He’s in trouble” Trump said jokingly, still searching the crowd for Cruz.

Watch the unscripted moment unfold

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