Conservative debater Konstantin Kisin went TO WAR with two far-left hacks who try to silence him by saying he has white-male privilege.

He doesn’t take that crap for one second…

Kisin faced-off with marxist politician Yanis Varoufakis and left-wing professor Cynthia Miller-Idriss over DEI’s failure to build a better western society at The Holberg Debate.

“What we have today in the modern west is a new framework of discrimination,” Kisin stated “We have decided that it is okay to discriminate against white people!”

Kisin’s claim prompted laughs from the audience who clearly disagreed with his argument. “I hate this stuff because it unfairly privileges people who do not deserve the privilege,” he added.

Miller-Idres told Kisin that his claim was “easy to say” when he had been “born on first base” as a white man.

“As a man, you have advantages that are undeniable,” she told Kisin. “And you have a privilege of walking around the world being perceived as white!”

Kisin exploded at the belittling personal characterization. “In my country I was name called and discriminated against for being brown! You have decided that I have a privilege?!!”

Watch the clash below:

Watch Video

Presented by All Family Pharmacy

Find out why so many are turning to Ivermectin and Mebendazole for Covid, Parasites and Cancer:

You’ve heard about ivermectin, the medication that’s been under attack for helping people during COVID. Why? Because they don’t want you in control of your own health.

If you’re wondering where to get it, you need to take a look at All Family Pharmacy. They make it easy to access ivermectin. It’s high-quality, made in the USA, none of that imported nonsense from India or China. They even handle the prescription for you and ship it straight to your door.

Your freedom to choose your own health care is under attack. Leaders like RFK Jr. have been warning us, and they’re right. Don’t sit back and wait for the system to decide what you can and can’t have.

And it’s not just ivermectin, All Family Pharmacy offers over 200 medications. Whether you need ivermectin or something else, they’ve got you covered.

Make America Healthy Again. Visit AllFamilyPharma.com/brawl and use coupon code BRAWL10 for 10% off your order. Stock up today and secure your supply.

Learn More

Resurfaced: Markwayne Mullin EXPOSES climate activist as a HYPOCRITE, what happens next is unbelievable

Sen. Markwayne Mullin CLASHED with climate expert Angelle Bradford over the idea of removing plastics during a heated senate hearing.

“What’s going to replace your glasses?” Mullin asked. “They’re made of plastic…”

Bradford acted confused by the question. “Maybe, I don’t know what they’re made of.”

“What about your water bottle?” Mullin continued.

Watch her PANIC as he grills her on all of the plastic she is currently using!

Watch Video