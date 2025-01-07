Conservative debater Konstantin Kisin went TO WAR with two far-left hacks who try to silence him by saying he has white-male privilege.
He doesn’t take that crap for one second…
Kisin faced-off with marxist politician Yanis Varoufakis and left-wing professor Cynthia Miller-Idriss over DEI’s failure to build a better western society at The Holberg Debate.
“What we have today in the modern west is a new framework of discrimination,” Kisin stated “We have decided that it is okay to discriminate against white people!”
Kisin’s claim prompted laughs from the audience who clearly disagreed with his argument. “I hate this stuff because it unfairly privileges people who do not deserve the privilege,” he added.
Miller-Idres told Kisin that his claim was “easy to say” when he had been “born on first base” as a white man.
“As a man, you have advantages that are undeniable,” she told Kisin. “And you have a privilege of walking around the world being perceived as white!”
Kisin exploded at the belittling personal characterization. “In my country I was name called and discriminated against for being brown! You have decided that I have a privilege?!!”
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Resurfaced: Markwayne Mullin EXPOSES climate activist as a HYPOCRITE, what happens next is unbelievable
Sen. Markwayne Mullin CLASHED with climate expert Angelle Bradford over the idea of removing plastics during a heated senate hearing.
“What’s going to replace your glasses?” Mullin asked. “They’re made of plastic…”
Bradford acted confused by the question. “Maybe, I don’t know what they’re made of.”
“What about your water bottle?” Mullin continued.
Watch her PANIC as he grills her on all of the plastic she is currently using!
It is absolutely amazing how “Marxist” rabid leftist lunatic WACKADOS believe they have all the answers. Until they’re challenged! Then they show their true colors, their unnerving ignorance.
“We the People” if these United States must understand that, on one side of the political divide are entities who haven’t anything to offer society.
Literally not one thing. I have asked numerous leftist people please give me one, only one good policy, this illegitimate president Biden and Obama’s leftover Marxist ideologically driven admin. has done for America these past few years?
Nobody, not one person could give me anything. What they gave me was a “Shout-Down” F…K You, you’re a NAZI kind of ranting. Bear in mind the conversation started calmly. Slowly becoming “Off the Rails” walk away from, next kind of scenario.
I ask myself, how do these people live with themselves? How? Never in my lifetime did I think or have any idea, how nuts these “Lunatic-Leftist” were / and still are!
Lockdowns “empowered” these people beyond my comprehension. I was screamed at, threatened by and literally thrown out of a very large east coast mortgage company, by the Senior VP of Human Resources, no less!
Never before have I ever in my 35 years of an onsite customer service technician been thrown out of a customers office. NEVER!
All because the employees system I was working on, her and I were having a conversation about “ESG.” Evidently upper management doesn’t explain to their “Useless Eating” low-life dedicated employees, should be informed, know anything about or understand what “ESG” stand for.
Nevertheless this rabid Senior VP of Human Resources came flying out of his office screaming at the top of his lungs at me telling me to
“Get The F…K Out!” This went on for 8 minutes or so.
I do hope someone at this East Coast Mortgage Company finds / reads this posting. I never got the chance to thank the woman who was talking with me before “Rabid-Napoleon”
flew savagely over the top bat-shit-crazy screaming me off the grounds.
I feel sorry for people who have nothing to offer life. At least I believe this has to be why they act the way they do. It’s quite sad their lives are nothing more than “Screaming and Yelling” about everything they know nothing about! Sort of like TDS!
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR
dei isn't just discrimination against white men, it's discrimination against ALL white people in general. It WILL wind down, but be prepared for die hard liberals to keep it alive and kicking as long as they can whenever and wherever they can. Boycots against products seen on tv, their ads and stores that keep it alive are a good place to start its demise. Just sayin'.