Conservative Member of Parliament Kemi Badenoch SCORCHED a woke BBC interviewer with a hard-to-swallow truthbomb about immigration and cultural compatibility.

“Which cultures would you say are less valid?” the host asked Bedencoch.

“I think cultures where women are told that they should not work,… I don’t think that’s equally as valid as our culture,” Bedenoch told the host. “Immigration is something that we need to make sure we get right!”

The BBC host pushed back with the anticipated corporate left-wing frame: that all immigration at whatever frequency and from any culture is a blessing to the U.K.

“You have said their culture is less valid, are you saying those people should not be welcomed in the U.K.?” the host asked.

“If we want to have a well-integrated society, then we need to make sure that we have a shared culture and a shared identity,” Bedenoch fired back.

The conservative MOP was blunt and unapologetic through the entire interview, which clearly disturbed the corporate media interviewer. Watch the rest of the tense exchange below:

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Conservative speaker GOES OFF on Muslim student who blames America for terrorism?!!

Watch conservative activist Brigitte Gabriel EXPLODE at a muslim student who asks an eyebrow-raiding question during a Heritage Foundation Q&A about America’s response to the horrific Benghazi attacks.

“You stood there to make a point about ‘peaceful moderate muslims'. I wish you brought 10 with you to ask how we can hold our government responsible!,” Gabriel erupted at the student.

“It is time we take political correctness and throw it in the garbage where it belongs!!”

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RUDY GIULIANI HAS JOINED POLITIBRAWL!

The corrupt DOJ under the Biden Administration has pursued him through the courts and leveled a $150 MILLION dollar judgement against him. These DC tyrants have ruined Rudy Giuliani’s life for the crime of exercising his First Amendment rights.

They have taken nearly everything from him.

Now, Rudy Giuliani is joining PolitiBrawl as an exclusive contributor publishing premium content only for the PolitiBrawl Premium Audience!

As a paid subscriber to PolitiBrawl you will get Mayor Giuliani’s:

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