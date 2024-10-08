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Cubans don’t like socialism. The average person would probably expect as much, given the countries experiment with communism that has left the Caribbean island in tatters and its people suffering.

CNN had a sit down interview with Cuban-American UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal and were SHOCKED when he started dropping Trump truth bombs on their reporter.

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