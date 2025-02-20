‘The Five’ co-host Dana Perino SHUT UP Jessica Tarlov when her criticism of President Donald Trump went too far.
Tarlov tried to shame Trump on Tuesday for going to the Daytona 500 instead of helping Kentucky residents in the aftermath of the horrific storm last weekend.
"He didn't put out a statement, he's not going to meet the families. If Joe Biden had shown up to the Daytona 500 while there were people living under emergency declarations and passing away, In Georgia, a tree fell into a guy's house and ended up killing him!" Tarlov squawked.
The entire panel gasped at how ridiculous her comments were.
Judge Jeanine responded, "Oh my God... oh my God." Greg Gutfeld snapped, "Do you think this is a fair comparison? This is not a hurricane, you're talking about storms. So he needs to respond to every single death? Then he wouldn't be President!"
Finally, a fed up Perino steps in, "Are you kidding me? They are the ones (The Trump Administration) who went into North Carolina in the first week of the administration because the Biden Administration had left them behind! I don't want to talk about that because I think it's a ridiculous thing!" Perino continued her fiery rant, "Especially East Palestine, they (Biden) never even went!"
Watch 'The Five' panel completely DISMANTLE Jessica Tarlov for the absurd statement:
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Trump signs executive order ending all tax-funded benefits for illegal aliens
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday evening banning all taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal immigrants, targeting welfare, health care and housing assistance.
The move, announced at a White House briefing, aims to redirect resources to American citizens and legal residents.
“My Administration will uphold the rule of law, defend against the waste of hard-earned taxpayer resources, and protect benefits for American citizens in need, including individuals with disabilities and veterans,” the executive order read.
The Department of Homeland Security will oversee compliance, verifying immigration status for benefit applicants.
Data from the Census Bureau shows roughly 11 million undocumented immigrants live in the U.S., with many relying on public assistance through citizen relatives.
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From Mode Mobile
The only reason they would try to impede or stop this is if they were on the take. Of course we know they are.
It’s a slim majority in the house because 5 races were still stolen even with all the WINNING!!!