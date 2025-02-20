‘The Five’ co-host Dana Perino SHUT UP Jessica Tarlov when her criticism of President Donald Trump went too far.

Tarlov tried to shame Trump on Tuesday for going to the Daytona 500 instead of helping Kentucky residents in the aftermath of the horrific storm last weekend.

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"He didn't put out a statement, he's not going to meet the families. If Joe Biden had shown up to the Daytona 500 while there were people living under emergency declarations and passing away, In Georgia, a tree fell into a guy's house and ended up killing him!" Tarlov squawked.

The entire panel gasped at how ridiculous her comments were.

Judge Jeanine responded, "Oh my God... oh my God." Greg Gutfeld snapped, "Do you think this is a fair comparison? This is not a hurricane, you're talking about storms. So he needs to respond to every single death? Then he wouldn't be President!"

Finally, a fed up Perino steps in, "Are you kidding me? They are the ones (The Trump Administration) who went into North Carolina in the first week of the administration because the Biden Administration had left them behind! I don't want to talk about that because I think it's a ridiculous thing!" Perino continued her fiery rant, "Especially East Palestine, they (Biden) never even went!"

Watch 'The Five' panel completely DISMANTLE Jessica Tarlov for the absurd statement:

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Trump signs executive order ending all tax-funded benefits for illegal aliens

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday evening banning all taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal immigrants, targeting welfare, health care and housing assistance.

The move, announced at a White House briefing, aims to redirect resources to American citizens and legal residents.

“My Administration will uphold the rule of law, defend against the waste of hard-earned taxpayer resources, and protect benefits for American citizens in need, including individuals with disabilities and veterans,” the executive order read.

The Department of Homeland Security will oversee compliance, verifying immigration status for benefit applicants.

Data from the Census Bureau shows roughly 11 million undocumented immigrants live in the U.S., with many relying on public assistance through citizen relatives.

Don’t Miss: Trump STANDS UP for Elon Musk when reporter asks divisive question

From Mode Mobile

Advertiser’s Disclosure:

1 Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

2 A minimum investment of $1,950 is required to receive bonus shares. 100% bonus shares are offered on investments of $9,950+.

3 Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com. This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A+ Offering.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Start-up investments are speculative and involve a high degree of risk.

Those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 105 Maxess Road, Suite 124,

Melville, NY 11747, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. Please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile Reg A offering. Please read the offering statement at https://invest.modemobile.com/. Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Mode Mobile for promoting their securities offering.

Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of December, Rainmaker has received $156,897. Additional fees may have accrued since then.

**https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1748441/000149315224029326/0001493152-24-029326-index.html