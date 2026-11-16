I asked liberals in Washington D.C. to react to January 6th footage, then told them the awkward truth… It was really footage of Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters destroying American cities during the “mostly peaceful” Summer of Love, as well as other recent examples of left-wing violence and destruction.

“This is BULLSH*T!” one D.C. man told me. “You’re an A**HOLE!!”

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Zohran Mamdani disbands NYPD protest unit, backs bill to make it permanent

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the disbandment of the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, replacing it with a “civilian-led” approach prioritizing dialogue and de-escalation, while endorsing the long-stalled CURB Act, which would codify the ban on deploying such tactical units at large protests.

The bill, pushed by Councilmember Chi Ossé since March, has been blocked by Council Speaker Julie Menin, who reportedly has “major concerns” about it; her office maintains the administration can already restructure the NYPD without legislative action.

Critics, including police unions, have slammed the move, though the SRG responded to only 6% of protests last year and wasn’t typically used at peaceful demonstrations; the new civilian-led unit would still retain arrest authority when necessary.

ICE makes bodycam update to challenge the left’s narrative

ICE agents’ body cameras now automatically trigger nearby colleagues’ cameras when turned on or when a taser is used, agency sources told The Daily Wire, part of an expanded accountability push following fatal shootings by federal agents in Minneapolis earlier this year.

The nationwide rollout follows a GAO report criticizing ICE’s camera program for lacking automatic activation controls, which the agency has now implemented; sources called the update a positive step toward ensuring proper conduct during enforcement actions.

The announcement comes as ICE reported record enforcement activity in fiscal year 2026, with roughly 491,000 arrests and 483,000 deportations — the highest totals in the agency’s history.

Major US banks hit by widespread outages Monday

Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Capital One customers reported outages Monday, with over 3,300 Chase complaints and roughly 1,400 combined for BofA and Wells Fargo on Downdetector; affected users couldn’t access balances or use banking apps. Zelle also saw reported issues, though a spokesperson said the service itself wasn’t down.

Chase attributed the disruption to an unspecified “technical issue” causing delayed transactions, though accounts and funds remained accessible; the bank apologized publicly and said it was working to resolve the problem.

United Airlines hit by systems outage days after nationwide ground stop

United Airlines confirmed a “widespread systems outage” Monday, acknowledging the issue on social media and saying teams were working to restore service.