CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

Dem strategist drops TRUTH BOMB on CNN... "We deserved to LOSE!!"

In a rare moment of clarity this Democrat strategist went on CNN and told the truth.

Ever since Kamala Harris got HAMMERED in the 2024 election, the left in America has imploded.

Harris staffers are blaming their campaign leadership, Campaign leadership have been blaming the former Obama staffers who tried to run everything remotely (so badly in fact that David Plouffe deleted his twitter account.) A bunch of people are blaming AOC, the liberal base of crazies is screaming and crying on TikTok and Biden suddenly seems to have recovered from dementia overnight and is wandering around the White House and giving speeches like he has unlimited Ice Cream.

But the facts remain, Democrats got spanked, HARD and any American could tell them why!

CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

They didn’t listen to what the people were saying, they did what they wanted to and not what the American people needed their government to do and the paid a very heavy price.

I mean just look at what Republicans got:

Senate Control - likely for all 4 years of Trump’s Presidency.

Highly likely to get full House control for the next two years.

Supreme court control for four years was here already. Even with no unforseen circumstances Trump will likely add two more conservative judges to replace Thomas and Alito. This will mean that the court will lean heavily right for easily the next 25 years.



By pursuing a vengeful, woke, Pro-establishment and dare I say it “anti-American” agenda for the last four years, Democrats have been cast out of power and whats left of the democratic party is now in the midst of a civil war blame game where even Axios says they are “clawing each others eyes out”

Will they learn? Maybe. This level of pain should cause them to do a lot of soul searching and self reflection. But these are liberals, so thats probably not going to happen.

Gretchen Whitmer 2028 is coming folks. 👈 Bookmark this!



Let us know in the comments what YOU think, take part in our poll, subscribe to Politibrawl’s SubStack if you’re new and if you enjoy it, share it with your friends, it makes a huge difference!