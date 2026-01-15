Fox News’ Will Cain blasted Democrat Rep. Maxwell Frost for calling the ICE officer who shot Renee Nicole Good “a murderer” before any investigation has been completed.
“Murder has a definition, a criminal definition, and you used that!!” Cain exploded at the democrat.
Must Watch:
Markwayne Mullin SHUTS DOWN Kaitlan Collins on her own show during explosive interview about Minneapolis ICE shooting
GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin fired back at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for demanding an investigation into the shooting of Renee Nicole Good by ICE, arguing that the situation was clearly a matter of self defense by a law enforcement officer and does not require further investigation.
“I deal in facts!!”
Watch the heated interview here:
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Together with Natural Health Response
RFK Jr demand TERRIFIES liberals
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Trump flips the bird at heckler after comment that crossed the line
President Donald Trump raised his middle finger and mouthed “f**k you” at a heckling autoworker who yelled “pedophile protector” during a tour of Ford’s F-150 assembly plant in Dearborn, Michigan, on Tuesday. The White House called the response “appropriate and unambiguous” as the incident, captured on video, drew swift backlash and a worker suspension.
Heckler Identifies Himself TJ Sabula, a 40-year-old UAW line worker, admitted shouting the insult with no regrets and faced immediate suspension pending investigation.
White House Defends Action Communications Director Steven Cheung described the heckler as a “lunatic” in a rage, praising Trump’s direct reply as fitting.
Ford Officials React Positively Executive Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley highlighted strong ties with Trump, emphasizing added shifts and manufacturing support amid the visit.
Watch here:
Second ICE shooting sparks violent clashes in Minneapolis
Agitators and federal law enforcement clashed in Minneapolis Wednesday night into Thursday morning after a second ICE-involved shooting where an agent shot an alleged illegal immigrant in the leg during an arrest attempt, with DHS claiming the agent fired because he was “fearing for his life and safety” after the individual “violently assaulted the officer,” while the suspect is now stable and in custody with the ICE agent allegedly hospitalized.
Protests turn violent with tear gas, pepper balls deployed: At least a hundred demonstrators protested the shooting using horns and whistles while officers deployed tear gas, pepper balls, and flash bangs as rioters tossed items at agents, with Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara saying the crowd was committing “unlawful acts” including throwing fireworks at officers and urging people to “leave immediately,” warning “This is already a very tense situation, and we do not need this to escalate any further.”
Local officials demand ICE leave, condemn agency’s presence: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the deployment of roughly 3,000 ICE agents in Minneapolis and statewide was “creating chaos” rather than safety, noting “a huge percentage of the shootings that have taken place so far this year in Minneapolis have been by ICE” and calling ICE’s conduct “disgusting and intolerable,” while Gov. Tim Walz urged peaceful demonstrations, writing “What Donald Trump wants is violence in the streets” and again calling on ICE to leave the state.
Trump slams door on visas for 75 nations including Russia Iran
The Trump administration has frozen visa processing for citizens of 75 countries—including Russia, Iran, Somalia, Afghanistan, and Brazil—starting January 21, as the State Department reassesses screening to block applicants likely to become public charges and exploit U.S. benefits amid heightened global tensions and Iran strike threats.
Expanded public charge enforcement:The indefinite pause targets applicants who might rely on welfare, with consular officers now denying visas based on factors like health, age, and English proficiency; exceptions remain extremely limited.
Somalia fraud focus highlighted: Somalia joins Russia and Iran on the list due to reported widespread public benefits fraud by its community in Minnesota, prompting stricter vetting beyond general security concerns.
Geopolitical timing noted: The move coincides with U.S. military evacuations in the Middle East and Trump’s threats of strikes on Iran over its deadly protester crackdown, though officially tied to immigration reform rather than direct war escalation.
Fauci privately praised natural immunity before mandating jabs
Newly released emails show Dr. Anthony Fauci privately called Israeli study data on natural COVID immunity “rather impressive” in August 2021—acknowledging prior infection could surpass vaccination—while publicly championing broad vaccine mandates that ignored such evidence for recovered Americans.
Fauci’s Private Admission: Fauci emailed that natural infection might produce immunity “even surpassing that of full vaccination,” describing the Israeli study’s findings—showing 13 times greater protection against reinfection—as “rather impressive” yet potentially complicated.
Internal Government Discussions: Top officials including NIH Director Francis Collins called the Israeli research “well-designed” but “puzzling,” while CDC analyses noted infection-induced immunity appeared more durable than vaccine-induced up to 4-6 months, prompting booster suggestions.
Public Policy Contrast: Despite private recognition of strong natural immunity, Fauci advocated mandates in fall 2021 media appearances as essential for societal protection, contributing to policies that affected millions with prior infections amid FOIA-obtained documents.
why are these MORONS so incensed that ILLEGAL CRIMINALS , MANY OF WHO HAVE murdered FAND raped AMERICAN CITIZENS.
ALL COUNTRIES HAVE immigration laws As does the united states.
Immigration is SOLELY under the jurisdiction of the the Executive Branch.
According to Immigration laws, the REMEDY for ILLEGAL entry into a sovereign country is DEPORTATION, which is what the Administration is attempting to do. THATIS within the scope of Administration responsibilities
WHAT Freaking part of these laws don't these MORONS not understand?
What American in their right mind would want to go to IRAN? It's the most evil country.
They had better get out of there while they can.