Trump Saudi Ambassador Nominee Wesley Hunt fired back at woke Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen with the uncomfortable truth about radical Islam’s threat to American national security and the West.

“I have been under fire, I’ve flown 55 combat air missions in Baghdad and engaged the enemy in combat!” Hunt reminded the Democrat. “When I was stationed there women did not have the right to operate a motor vehicle. They were still having public beheadings…”

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Trump directs Vance to prioritize “blue state” corruption over Iran diplomacy

President Donald Trump said he’s instructed Vice President JD Vance to focus his “complete and total attention” on alleged benefit fraud in Democrat-led states like Minnesota, California, and Illinois, claiming billions are being stolen monthly and the federal budget could be balanced by cracking down on it.

Trump dismissed the need for further negotiations with Iran, saying “those days have long since passed” now that the U.S. controls hundreds of billions in Iranian funds and the Strait of Hormuz.

The comments come after a 14-point U.S.-Iran memorandum Vance helped negotiate in June, which opened a 60-day negotiating window that ultimately expired without a finalized deal.

BREAKING: Active shooter in DC faces off with police, 5 reported injured

An active shooter situation near Washington, D.C.’s Logan Circle left at least five people injured Thursday morning, according to Metropolitan Police.

The shooting occurred outside Vida Fitness near 15th and P Streets Northwest, with police confirming the suspect is no longer at large and has been barricaded by officers, with an Emergency Response Team on scene.

D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto confirmed multiple people were shot and urged residents to avoid the area. The ATF’s D.C. field office also responded to assist local authorities in the ongoing situation.

Nvidia’s board ousts Jensen Huang as CEO amid espionage and affair scandal

Nvidia’s board removed Jensen Huang as CEO Thursday, just three days after voting confidence in him, following weeks of scrutiny over his relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese executive U.S. intelligence suspects of spying for Beijing while maintaining close contact with him.

A separate report alleged Huang had an affair with Nvidia VP Kimberly Powell, who reports to him; Huang admitted infidelity to his wife of 41 years and apologized to staff, taking “full responsibility” for the damage caused to his family.

CFO Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor, and Harvey C. Jones was named the company’s first-ever board chair. Nvidia shares fell 10% in pre-market trading following the announcement.

The truth about the Paris riots: First France, then America

Border Hawk Senior Correspondent Wid Lyman interviews PolitiBrawl editor Matt Miller about what is really happening on the ground in the Paris riots.

“They told me they were communists” Miller explained. “Whether it’s the french communist or recent migrants, they don’t have any regard for public order, public safety or their history and heritage.”

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