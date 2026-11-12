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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
18m

Send that BIMBOI back to wherever in the HELL she came from.

WTF is wrong with people and their FAILUURE to understand what is happening in this country? WTF is wrong with petiole who PLACE such idiots in positions where they are ACLTUALLY in a position to DESTROY America and SPIT on the graves of EVERY SINGLE WARRIOR who has forfeited his/her life to keep this country FREE

Get rod pf such DEBRIE

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Len's avatar
Len
2m

Flush the toilet they are overflowing it

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