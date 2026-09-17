Democrat operative to finally self-deport as Trump ends TPS - We let it get too farGonzalez’s story is eye-catching because it shows how lenient we are to foreigners. Here is someone who is not a citizen and she is deeply involved in our country’s politics...Julio RosasSep 17, 2026∙ Paid225134ShareHelp us defeat and replace the mainstream media!Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:Support Our JournalismThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNextA guest post byJulio RosasField reporter at MostlyPeaceful.media covering immigration, protests, and national flashpoints across the U.S. Subscribe for full podcast episodes, unfiltered interviews, and on-the-ground reporting you won’t see on MSM.Subscribe to Julio