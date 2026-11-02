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As if the Michigan Senate race could not get any more crazy.

Rep. Haley Stevens, who lost the Senate primary to Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, shook the political world when she decided to endorse Republican Mike Rogers in the final stretch of the midterms.

Stevens went beyond a simple statement endorsing the GOP candidate, she went to a campaign stop with Rogers on the day she was supposed to be campaigning with El-Sayed.

The endorsement switch stems from El-Sayed’s embrace of anti-Semetic tropes, campaigning with terrorist sympathizers, and reluctance to condemn Islamic terrorist organizations.

It should be no surprise El-Sayed has taken that route during the campaign to appeal to the state’s large Muslim population. Still, Stevens’ endorsement could help push Rogers across the finish line in the close race since she performed better with other voting demographics during the Democrat primary.

Much of the Democrats’ response to Stevens’ move is nothing short of wailing and gnashing of teeth.

El-Sayed was visibly seething when asked about the endorsement, but tried to brush it off as the move not mattering.

Stevens’ chief of staff, Justin German, resigned the same day and issued a statement calling for Democrats to support El-Sayed.

“This election is too important to sow division or stand on the sidelines. We are shocked and heartbroken by Congresswoman Stevens’ decision…As of this morning, many members of our team have resigned,” German wrote.

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(Piece continues):

“If, God forbid, Abdul loses, this will be a watershed moment in Democratic politics. The fire will rise. It’s over. People will be radicalized against corporate, pro-Israel Dems. There will be a reckoning,” said progressive writer Wajahat Ali.

Mehdi Hasan, another progressive commentator, said Stevens’ is primarily about El-Sayed’s stance on Israel and being a sore loser.

“Obviously Israel has driven most of this - which is another reason to unapologetically call these people Israel First Democrats - but just listen to her here: she’s also so clearly bothered about being disinvited from the AES event that… she went and endorsed Rogers in response,” he said.

The endorsement battle is just the latest in the high-stake Senate race, which will be key on determining who controls the upper chamber.

Stevens has all but ensured her political career with Democrats is over. If El-Sayed wins, the Left will declare her obsolete and will have every reason to ignore whatever she does after election day. If Rogers wins, the current anger directed at her will pale in comparison to what will come her way after Tuesday.