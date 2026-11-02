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Rooster's avatar
Rooster
2d

Bravery in politics is rare.. she is to be applauded firstly for that and secondly because she made the correct decision in smacking down one of the chief proponents of anti-Semitism in the Democrat party.

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Loren C's avatar
Loren C
2d

They’re basically preparing and prepping their people for violence and their targets are going to primarily be “party enemies”, anything Elon musk and of course Jews

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