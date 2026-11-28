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As sure as the sun sets, there is another video making the rounds on social media showing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers making an arrest and Democrats have rushed to defend the detainees without knowing all the facts.

The arrest took place at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport over the weekend on the jet bridge with other passengers nearby. Video taken during the incident shows officers struggling to get the two targets under control as they were both resisting.

One of the arrestees, a woman, yelled at the top of her lungs to escalate the scene.

“ICE is completely and totally out of control. Like many Americans, I’m outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight, creating chaos in our communities,” said Washington Governor Bob Ferguson (D).

“Today’s actions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are just the latest example of ICE’s deeply un-American tactics,” he added.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson (D), a staunch far-leftist, said she was “outraged” about the arrests and that these “tactics are unacceptable and un-American,” further vowing that “Seattle will continue to stand as [a] sanctuary city…”

Even the Port of Seattle released a statement on how it was not aware of the impending arrests and the Port was also “outraged.”

“However, the Port remains committed to the safety of all of our travelers and staff and airline team. This incident was not only distressing for the affected family but the passengers around them, and Port officials continue to engage federal officials to understand more about what occurred,” the Port continued.

So what actually happened? According to ICE, officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa.

“During the arrest other travelers began to obstruct and assault our law enforcement officers—a federal crime and a felony. One passenger hurled hot coffee on the officers. Other passengers began obstructing federal officers,” ICE explained.

“The individual who threw the hot coffee was identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, an illegal alien from Mexico and visa overstay. She was subsequently arrested as well. She will be charged with assaulting a federal officer.”

During the incident, Mejia can be heard saying they have a work permit, but just having a work permit does not grant any legalized status.

We have seen cases like this before, where an illegal alien makes the situation worse by attacking law enforcement when they were not the initial targets. Why would they think it is a good idea, I’m not sure, but it could speak to an entitled attitude that they, of all people, should not possess.

But these types of individuals know if they play up their distress for the cameras, then it could give them a boost in exposure and funding for their fight to remain in the United States when it appears they have no right to remain. Democrats are more than happy to be their useful pawns since they prioritize non-Americans ahead of U.S. citizens.