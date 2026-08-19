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Democrats have now left zero doubt on where they stand on enforcing the United States’ immigration laws by adopting a resolution that calls for abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The vote took place during the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting this past week, highlighting how the Left is focused on undoing the progress made by the Trump administration.

According to Newsweek, the resolution calls for congressional Democrats to not only dissolve ICE, but also reduce the immigration detention system’s capabilities. Additionally, the resolution calls for restricting the Department of Homeland Security’s funding until workplace raids, mass roundups, arrests at courthouses and check-ins, enforcement actions near schools and houses of worship are no longer carried out.

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“Our official party positions are determined at the convention every four years in our platform,” DNC Chair Ken Martin told Newsweek. “However, clearly, the one thing that unites Democrats, regardless of their position on reform versus abolish or whatever other ways to change what’s happening, is people believe that what ICE is doing right now and CBP [U.S. Customs and Border Protection] and the federal government should stop. There has to be a better way.”

The “better way,” according to Democrats, is to have almost no enforcement of immigration law. Part of the reason why videos of ICE and Border Patrol arresting illegal aliens have been so jarring to the Left is because Border Patrol is no longer releasing illegal border crossers and ICE is actually able to go after everyone, regardless if they have a lengthy criminal history.

Arresting illegal aliens is only half the battle. This is why DHS has been looking at ways to expand detention capacity. The more space they can hold people while deportation proceedings are carried out, the more people ICE can arrest. The resolution wants Democrats to end contracts to privately-run holding centers.

While top Democrat leaders in Congress have not explicitly pushed for ICE to be abolished, opting instead holding funding hostage for insane “reforms,” the new crop of Democratic Socialists in Congress will add to the pressure to follow through on getting rid of the agency.

Make no mistake, should Democrats take back both chambers in the upcoming midterms, they will have no incentive to hold back on their campaign promises. I would not bet on the Left suddenly coming to their senses. Let’s not forget about last year’s riots, which were spurred in the defense of the country’s illegal immigrant population.

If Democrats are willing to get violent in the streets, they are more than willing using the levers of power if voters give them that ability after November.