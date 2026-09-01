Help us defeat and replace the mainstream media!

Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:

Support Our Journalism

Democrats have long made the argument that they are a preferable alternative to President Donald Trump’s brash personality. They claim they just want to go back to when politics was “civil” and “not toxic.”

That era, if it ever truly existed, has not existed for a long time since both parties are undeniably ruthless. That is the nature of politics. Trump was just better at being that hammer than other Republicans and Democrats.

This is why the rise and popularity of communist influencer Hasan Piker has frustrated the establishment. Piker has a long documented hatred for the United States. Even forgetting his excuse-making as to why America “deserved 9/11,” he more recently went on a propaganda tour of China and extolled how much better the communist country is than the United States. He went as far as to say he has zero love for our nation.

That is just the tip of the iceberg for Piker.

His lack of patriotism is no surprise since he was born here in the U.S., only to then be raised in Turkey by a very affluent family. Piker’s violent comments are especially concerning coupled with the powerful influence he holds over his vast audience of young DSA pawns.

Leftists want their own version of Trump, they just don’t want to admit it. They have seen a popular figure survive scandals and criminal proceedings, most of which were bunk to begin with, all the way to two terms in the White House. He speaks his mind and does not hold back.

Piker reflects that archetype, but you have to have charisma and Piker has little of it, except enough to woo a few million mouth breathers on Twitch.

This is why you have candidates like Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan trying to avoid talking about the guy he invited to help him during the Senate primary.

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below):

Together with Kalshi

Who is going to win in Michigan, El-Sayed or Rogers?

Kalshi’s markets show Abdul El-Sayed far ahead of Mike Rogers, with 2 months until election day.

Get $25 in credit to trade on Kalshi after you sign up using our code “brawl” or by using our link.

Trade Now and Receive $25 to Start

(Piece continues)

It has become just a problem for El-Sayed that during a recent press gaggle, he was asked multiple times about it despite his best efforts to downplay Piker’s contributions.

“I am not interested in a conversation about a social media person in California,” El-Sayed said about the guy he invited to Michigan.

It has been funny to see that Piker is aware his views are a liability to moderate Democrats. He has pleaded on his platforms for establishment Democrats to defend him because if the GOP can take him down, then the moderates are next.

The midterms will be a test to see whether Piker’s popularity extends to a general election, but there is no doubt on his impact to make the Democrat Party openly communist.