BREAKING UPDATE: Comedian Dave Chappelle reportedly says he “feels better” since Charlie Kirk was murdered.

Podcast hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan were still riding high after the Democrats’ victory in the midterms and cracked jokes about digging up Charlie Kirk’s remains to redo his assassination.

While the rabid liberal hosts were not the only people who made such remarks after Tuesday’s results, Welch and Sullivan had sponsors who decided to stop doing business with them after their comments drew backlash from conservatives.

“We do not condone violence of any kind, and we are no longer sponsors of this podcast,” CashApp replied on X after being tagged in a post asking about their deal with Welch and Sullivan.

Pet supply and support company Chewy likewise announced on Saturday they have ended their relationship with the “I’ve Had It” podcast.

“We unequivocally condemn violence in all forms. The comments made by the hosts do not reflect Chewy’s values or what we stand for as a company,” the company said.

At least five other companies have put out statements about their sponsorship deals are now over with Welch and Sullivan.

For anyone who has paid attention to “I’ve Had It” hosts’ comments prior to this recent controversy, it is crazy how they had such big name deals in the first place. Welch in particular has said some wild things about conservatives and President Donald Trump on CNN during guest appearances.

After losing their sponsors, the pair released an apology about their statements. The statement then pivots to gun violence and how they have “long supported common-sense gun safety reform. To that end, we’ve made a donation to Everytown for Gun Safety…We’ll keep using our platforms to fight for the safety of all Americans.”

As noted by Charlie’s executive producer, Charlie was not killed by a random act of gun violence.

“He was murdered by a political assassin - a culture they roundly endorse with every laugh, snicker, and vile joke at his expense. But of course, she knows that. She and her co-host laughed uncontrollably because they’re actually happy Charlie is dead,” Andrew Kolvet said.

As if the Left can’t stop proving they are bloodthirsty, the midterm results have brought out the deranged vengeance they are seeking now that they will be back in power through Congress. Like I previously wrote, Welch and Sullivan were far from the only who made such depraved comments about Charlie.

The Left is feeling empowered after sweeping the midterms. For any Republican who either sat out or voted for Democrats as a form of protest against the Trump administration, congratulations, you aided in putting Democrats in a better position to carry out their sick desires.