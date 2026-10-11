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Florida has been leading the way on states helping the Trump administration carry out mass deportations, which is mostly due to Governor Ron DeSantis pushing for a law that mandates Florida law enforcement to help the Department of Homeland Security.

Over a year into the enhanced partnership with the federal government, Florida now makes up nearly half of all state-level arrests of illegal aliens. Florida officers acting as a force multiplier for the feds has meant DHS does not need to constantly surge personnel into the state and can redirect agents to other states where cooperation is not a given.

It should not be surprising that due to the consistent, high number of arrests, the remaining illegal immigrant population in the state has drastically changed their routine to avoid apprehension.

In southern Florida, the demands to ease up on the enforcement of immigration laws have become louder. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R) recently produced an ad that called out President Donald Trump for his heavy-handed tactics, claiming his Latino voters feel betrayed.

There was a protest in Doral on Wednesday, which sits right outside of Miami, because immigration advocates and city officials claim businesses in the city have experienced up to 70% drop in sales.

The protesters demanded the city end its 287(g) agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement because of the fear in the community. While Doral has an agreement, no officer has been certified yet.

“What our community is living through is shameful,” said Eliazar Guevara, a Doral resident and Venezuelan activist, according to the Miami Herald. “They have said that the police are not collaborating. What’s the problem with revoking this agreement if they don’t collaborate?”

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Doral’s mayor said she believes the enforcement has gone too far but maintains the city has to have the agreement.

During a press conference on Tuesday, I asked DeSantis what his response is to the mounting criticisms within the state.

“Well our view is we are going to enforce the law. Our view is that if you have people here illegally, that does not help the people who are entitled to be here,” DeSantis replied.

DeSantis pointed to how large illegal alien populations contribute to the rise in the costs for healthcare, education, and car insurance.

“In Florida what we’ve said is we’re not providing any incentives” to come, he continued. “Like California, they’re incentivizing you, right? You go, get benefits. You get treated better, in many respects, than someone who is a middle class person that’s an American citizen. That’s the opposite here.”

In short, DeSantis told the critics: We’re not slowing down.

Truth be told, it is shocking there are still so many illegal aliens still in Florida despite the enhanced cooperation. But in my experience reporting on these operations, many of them stay because they have family who are American citizens and it would not be easy to move to another state to start over.