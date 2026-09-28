Desperate Mexicans want Trump to use U.S. military against the cartels The idea of the American military being used in Mexico is a touchy subject for our southern neighbors, but the current crisis has made the prospect of American help a welcome one...Julio RosasSep 28, 2026∙ Paid2302510ShareHelp us defeat and replace the mainstream media!Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:Support Our JournalismThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNextA guest post byJulio RosasField reporter at MostlyPeaceful.media covering immigration, protests, and national flashpoints across the U.S. Subscribe for full podcast episodes, unfiltered interviews, and on-the-ground reporting you won’t see on MSM.Subscribe to Julio