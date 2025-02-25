Creator of the DOGE dividend James Fishback EXPLODED AT CNN's Michael Smerconish for pretending to care about inflation after ignoring Biden's ridiculous spending for the past four years.

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"It's a Ponzi scheme! We are $36 trillion in debt. We owe $106,000 for every single person in America. So whatever the savings ought to be, it‘s not like President Trump is doing us a favor by giving us 20%!" Smerconish stated.

Fishback fired back in protest, "Where was this emergency over the debt when we sent $350 billion to Ukraine to be wasted? Where was this emergency when you guys on CNN were advocating $7,000 a month per migrant?"

"Ukraine was a Ponzi scheme. The migrant funding was a Ponzi scheme. Hard working Americans deserve a break. It was their money, Michael!” Fishback continued.

Smerconish then threatened to turn off Fishbeck’s microphone, before calling him a liar. “There‘s so much fallacy in what you just offered!"

CNN hardly acknowledged crippling inflation facing Americans during the Biden Administration, which sent hundreds of billions of tax dollars to fund the war in Ukraine as well as frivolous federal programs like USAID sending "hundreds of thousands of meals to al-Qaeda backed terrorists in Syria."

Watch Fishback EXPOSE this CNN clown right here:

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Alec Baldwin EXPLODES at Trump impersonator in the middle of the street: “I’ll snap your neck!!”

A Trump impersonator confronted Alec Baldwin outside of his home and, though Baldwin has gotten into it with the paparazzi previously, this clash rose to a whole new level.

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"I'm gonna snap your f***in' neck!" Baldwin shouted at the Z-list comedian.

Baldwin was loading a large bag into the truck when the comedian walked up wearing a Trump wig and immediately launched into his schtick, "I will give you a total pardon for murdering that woman!"

The case against Alec Baldwin for the reckless homicide of his cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, was dismissed. In 2021, Baldwin discharged a prop gun that was supposed to be loaded with a blank. But the revolver contained a live round that tragically killed Hutchins while filming on the set of the film, "Rust."

Murder charges were never even brought forward, and the dismissal of the reckless homicide case revealed the flimsiness of the charges: Baldwin was had nothing to do with the loading of a live round, and had know way of knowing that a real round had been loaded into the gun.

The comedian who confronted Baldwin was clearly looking to antagonize him. Watch the unhinged confrontation here:

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Karoline Leavitt responds to DOGE’s “What did you do last week” email: “Send five bullet points!!”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to DOGE’s controversial email, asking federal workers what they did in the past week.

It’s a very simple idea when you think about it,” Leavitt told reporters, during a Tuesday press conference. “All President Trump is asking is for federal workers, who live off of the American taxpayer’s dime, to send five bullet points of what they have done in the previous week!”

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The email was sent over the weekend to gauge which federal workers are actually working on meaningful projects and accomplishing deliverables, important and beneficial to the American taxpayer. This following President Trump’s request that DOGE be more aggressive at identifying and eliminating waste in federal departments.

“I can announce that we’ve had more than 1 million workers who have chosen to participate in this very simple task of, again, sending five bullet points to your direct supervisor or manager,” Leavitt announced to reporters.

Protests by some federal workers were held Tuesday, pushing back against the apparently unreasonable request from DOGE.

Musk responded on X to those complaining about the email. “The email request was utterly trivial, as the standard for passing the test was to type some words and press send!” Musk wrote. “Yet so many failed even that inane test,… Subject to the discretion of the President, they will be given another chance,… Failure to respond a second time will result in termination.”