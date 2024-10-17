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Donald Trump gets emotional when lady from his past appears in the crowd at rally

It’s moments like this where you wonder if democrats and liberals pay attention to anything.

Over the years this scene has been played out countless times. Former employees, or people who have met Trump in their lives and he had an influence on, stepping forward to tell their story, or thank him. All of them speak to his character, and nature as a man.

When was the last time that someone came forward and told a story about that time Kamala Harris enriched their life for the better?

I’ll wait….