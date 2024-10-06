He was ready to BRAWL⬅️

Donald Trump has never been shy about loving his country and these Europeans learned that the days of pushing around America AND expecting us to pay their bills had come to a CRASHING end.

The look of shock on their faces at being told “No” was truly wonderful and brings warmth to any Patriot’s heart.

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