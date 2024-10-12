CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Donald Trump REFUSES to take any CRAP from world leaders trying to take advantage of the US

For years Europe has relied on the US to pay to keep them safe through NATO. All the while, never paying for it. Trump was having none of that and told them to pay what they owe.

Europe very politely told him that they weren’t going to do that. BIG MISTAKE!

Trump shows up at a NATO meeting and the look on the Europeans faces when they realize he’s serious is CLASSIC!!!

Let us know in the comments what YOU think, take part in our poll, subscribe to Politibrawl’s Substack if you’re new (it’s free!!) and if you enjoy it, share it with your friends, it makes a huge difference!