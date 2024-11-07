CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Donald Trump walks into Las Vegas police department, what happens next is unbelievable

There are a LOT of very triggered libs right now. Apart from their “Missing” 20 million votes that Biden got that Kamala didn’t (I wonder what that was 😏) the biggest thing they can’t comprehend is “HOW DID HE WIN?!?!?!” and “WHO VOTED FOR HIM?!?!?!”

If they/them/xer could stop wailing for a moment and watch this they might learn something.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

This is why Trump is successful, because he was the candidate that ran on the issues that the vast majority of Americans want. Americans want a safe country, they want a secure country, they want to be able to care for their families.



This man knows how to talk to people, and engage with people. He has always understood that law and order is the bedrock of a high trust society and recognizes the risk and sacrifice that Law Enforcement officers and their families go through.

America does not want Woke. They are done with Woke. They have made that VERY clear!

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