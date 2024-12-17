CNN republican Scott Jennings snapped at guest panelist Bakari Sellers during a tense exchange about Trump lowering grocery prices.

During the debate, Sellers turned to Jennings and put his hand on his shoulder in a very condescending way while giving a monologue.

“Don’t touch me!” Jennings assertively told Sellers. Watch the exchange below:

Before grabbing Jennings, Sellers was in the middle of calling Donald Trump a liar for telling the American people that he would bring down grocery prices during his campaign.

“Today he said those prices, particularly grocery prices, are not going to come down,… If your children tell you one thing on one day and then they come back and tell you that’s not what is going to happen, that is considered a lie,” he said.

“Scott was actually 50% correct, in that Democrats did not do a good job telling our story, we did not do a good job of addressing the pain that Americans felt,… one of the mistakes we made was saying that inflation was ‘transitory.’ Those things were not accurate,” Sellers continued.

“One of the things Scott was NOT accurate about…” Sellers said just before slapping Jennings’ shoulder and grabbing it in a big-brother belittling way.

After being told off, a CNN host chimed in “You have to keep your hands to yourself.”

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Conservative influencer WRECKS pro-trans feminist for crossing the line...

Turning Point USA influencer Isabel Brown challenged a pro-trans feminist who says biological men should be allowed in women-only spaces to be “inclusive” to all.

“That’s NOT feminism!” Brown fired back. “It is undeniable that in the west today that women are suffering at the hands of accommodating for men who call themselves women. And I just can’t in good conscience call that actual feminism.”

Watch the clash below:

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Woman plays innocent after high-speed chase but her SHOCKING EXCUSE UNRAVELS! This doesn't end well...

Police body cam footage shows the arrest of a woman in Panama City Beach, Florida.

The female suspect was driving what was reported as a stolen vehicle and when officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, a high-speed chase ensued.

Once the female suspect was apprehended, she insisted that there was a male passenger in the car with her who she dropped off "just a few blocks away" and it was this male passenger who insisted she speed away from the cops.

However, during the subsequent investigation, police found no signs of a male passenger and eyewitnesses saw only the female suspect in the car. When police searched the vehicle, they uncovered a firearm in the suspect's bag, along with other illegal items in the vehicle such as narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

When the female's name was searched in the nationwide database, it was discovered she was a felon with an active warrant.

The suspect was charged with Reckless Driving, Fleeing/Eluding, No Valid Driver’s License, Possession of Firearm during Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Drug Possession.

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