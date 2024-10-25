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Doug Burgum SHUTS UP CNN hack, puts an end to Trump hoax once & for all

Doug Burgham was having absolutely none of it when CNN tried to compare Trump to Hitler….AGAIN.

The list of people the Democrats have compared to Hitler is amazing, its pretty much every Republican since 1946. It wasn’t true then and it isn’t true now and yet they still keep beating that dead horse!

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It’s absolutely wild that with major wars brewing around the world, the economy teetering on the edge of ruin, a President who has no idea where he is (or who he is) the entire campaign strategy for the left in America, with barely two weeks to go, is “Orange Man is Hitler!”

Democrats are a joke.