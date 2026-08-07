Sean Hannity mopped the floor with dazed and confused Pennsylvania DSA candidate Chris Rabb during a disastrous Fox News interview that started out with him calling Hannity by the wrong name…

“Excuse me! Trump is also your president, you live in the United States whether you like it or not!” Hannity snapped, annoyed at his guest.

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Trump goes SCORCHED EARTH on smug Communist scumbag!

President Donald Trump torched Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, describing him as a communist and “full of sh*t!”

“I watch Abdul, he’s full of sh*t! America will never be a communist country, we will not let that happen!” Trump told the crowd to roaring applause.

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Resurfaced clip shows DSA El-Sayed saying he “hates” beloved Michigan vacation destination

Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed is facing backlash after a resurfaced clip from a 2020 documentary showed him complaining about visiting Mackinac Island — one of Michigan’s most cherished tourist destinations and the location of the governor’s official summer residence. “I hate Mackinac so much,” El-Sayed said in the footage. “Every time I’ve ever come here I’ve hated it. Why am I here?”

The clip drew immediate mockery given that El-Sayed was campaigning to represent Michigan, including from Republicans who noted Governor Gretchen Whitmer has enthusiastically championed the island and even pitched it as a filming location for HBO’s “The White Lotus.”

Republican nominee Mike Rogers wasted no time capitalizing on El-Sayed’s difficult primary week, releasing a video directly courting disaffected Democrats and pledging to “earn your trust” over the next 90 days ahead of the November general election.

Eric Swalwell allegedly used past romance with Katie Miller to block FBI file release

Former Rep. Eric Swalwell reportedly leveraged a past romantic relationship with Katie Miller — now wife of White House senior adviser Stephen Miller — to help persuade the Justice Department not to release FBI records connected to his contacts with suspected Chinese intelligence operative Christine Fang, according to a New York Post report.