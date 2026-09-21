DSA darling proudly flaunts loyalty to another countryThe new wave of Democratic Socialists, a.k.a communists, are emboldened to proudly display their disdain for the United States...Julio RosasSep 21, 2026∙ Paid923ShareHelp us defeat and replace the mainstream media!Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:Support Our JournalismThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNextA guest post byJulio RosasField reporter at MostlyPeaceful.media covering immigration, protests, and national flashpoints across the U.S. Subscribe for full podcast episodes, unfiltered interviews, and on-the-ground reporting you won’t see on MSM.Subscribe to Julio