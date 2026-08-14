Democratic Socialist organizer Frances Gill began to unravel during a tense media interview. A reporter bluntly asked her what would happen if his daughter was hypothetically raped once her comrades enact their agenda to abolish the police and prisons.

“If my daughter is assaulted and raped, is there any agency that would seek to find her assailant and bring him to justice?” the reporter pressed the socialist. “Who would it be if not police and where would he be if not a jail?”

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If the House Flips, Don’t Let Your 401(k) Take the Hit

Move your hard-earned savings out of paper risk before ballots are cast.

If you are 5 to 10 years from retirement, this election season is not background noise. It is a reminder to take a serious look at the retirement savings you’ve accumulated and put some protective measures in place.

If the Democrats manage to flip the House and/or Senate, it breaks the current legislative balance. The mainstream media may call it a victory for oversight, but history shows what this shift could mean for your savings…

Election fueled volatility that could leave soon-to-be retirees with losses in their 401(k)’s. Prolonged budget battles that can rattle consumer confidence and corporate earnings. A Democratic pushback against President Trump’s economic growth plan.

For those closing in on your retirement date, it doesn’t take a major market crash to threaten everything you’ve worked for. A sudden shift in power and the volatility of an election cycle is just enough to shave years worth of comfort from the retirement budget you’re planning for.

Do not let one election cycle break your nest egg when you’re so close to the finish line.

Download our 2026 Wealth Preservation Guide Now!

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Luigi Mangione pleads guilty to federal stalking charge in Thompson killing

Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty Friday in Manhattan federal court to stalking charges, admitting he used a 3D-printed gun to shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024 after posing as an investor to learn the location of the company’s conference. He faces up to life in prison, with sentencing set for Dec. 18.

His defense immediately filed to dismiss his separate state murder trial, set for September, arguing New York’s double jeopardy law bars prosecuting him twice for the same conduct — though legal experts are split on whether the argument will succeed, since state charges include weapons and forgery counts not covered by the federal plea.

Thompson’s family said the plea marks “an important step toward justice” while noting additional proceedings in New York and Pennsylvania remain ahead.

Byron Donalds SHUTS DOWN Stephen A. Smith’s for trying to defend the Democrats’ hard left turn

GOP Rep. Byron Donalds fired back at Stephen A. Smith in a live interview, setting the record straight on who is to blame for current economic challenges fueling the rise of political populism.

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Teachers union boss slams Mamdani over poor reading scores

United Federation President Mike Mulgrew criticized Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Reads literacy program after city students in grades 3-8 saw a 6% drop in English test scores, with roughly half rating proficient, calling for schools to streamline instruction and cut unnecessary paperwork.

Mamdani defended the program, extended from the Adams administration, saying it’s grounded in effective practices nationwide, while the DOE disputed Mulgrew’s characterization that supplemental curriculum additions had failed.

The criticism comes amid tension over a bill boosting paraprofessional pay by $10,000, which Mamdani pledged to support during his campaign with UFT’s endorsement but has since said should be handled through collective bargaining rather than legislation — a shift Mulgrew called unacceptable given ongoing staffing shortages for special-needs services.

Woman charged in WWII Memorial vandalism

DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced two felony charges — depredation against US property and destruction of veterans’ memorials — against Melissa Farris, accused of pouring bubble soap into the World War II Memorial’s fountain and spray-painting “Clean Hands Dirty $” on the monument. Each charge carries up to 10 years in prison.

President Trump condemned the vandalism on Truth Social, calling it an insult to American war dead, while the Interior Department vowed Park Police would find those responsible.