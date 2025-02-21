Arizona Rep. and former Navy SEAL Eli Crane SNAPPED AT ex-Biden officials during a congressional hearing for refusing to take responsibility for the complete disaster that was the former administration.

“Take some ownership!!”

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"I want to give some of the members on this panel the opportunity to take some ownership of some of the failures that have allowed the Chinese and others to hack into some of our critical infrastructure. Does anybody want to take any ownership since you guys have been doing this for a very long time?"

Kemba Walden, the former National Cyber Security Director under Joe Biden, stated "We made movements to make sure that we are all singing off the same sheet of music, playing the same soccer game, whatever analogy you want. But I think the failure was a lack of coordination for some time-"

Crane, fed up at this point, interrupted her word salad answer, "Do you take any ownership in that Ms. Walden?!"

Struggling for an answer Walden responded, "I will own that I worked to make sure that we had better coordination-"

Crane cut her off again, "So none, ok, thank you."

Watch Eli Crane SOUND OFF on these failed Biden officials here:

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Justin Trudeau takes jab at Trump after Canada defeats Team USA in 4 Nations championship game

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a victory lap after Canada defeated the USA in the 4 Nations championship game, Thursday.

“You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game,” Trudeau posted on X, responding to President Donald Trump’s claims he intends to turn Canada into the 51st U.S. state.

The disappointing game ended in overtime, with Canada up 3-2. This following Team USA’s victory in the prior game which saw several savage fist fights amid high international tensions between the U.S. and Canada.

Trudeau was previously caught on a hot mic admitting that Trump’s plan to turn Canada into an American state was indeed a real possibility.

“I suggest that not only does the Trump administration know how many critical minerals we have, but that may be even why they keep talking about absorbing us and making us the 51st state,” Trudeau reportedly said in private. “They’re very aware of our resources, of what we have, and they very much want to be able to benefit from those. But Mr. Trump has it in mind that one of the easiest ways of doing that is absorbing our country. And it is a real thing.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said yesterday during a press hearing that Canada is “our soon-to-be 51st state” after wishing Team USA luck in the hockey game.

Some speculate that Trump’s 51st state agenda is merely a negotiating tactic with Canada, from which Trump can pose a high stakes proposition as a tool to make Canada accept a less threatening result later in negotiations.

Confronting federal employees about the absurd woke waste of money Elon Musk exposed

PolitiBrawl’s Matt Miller confronted protesters in Washington D.C., many of whom were federal employees mad at Elon Musk, about the absurd woke line items exposed by DOGE that federal agencies are spending OUR TAX DOLLARS on…

“Why are we paying for sex change surgeries in Guatemala?!” Matt asked the protesters.

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