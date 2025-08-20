Rep. Elise Stefanik was forced from the podium by protesters Monday during a memorial event in her upstate New York district.
Stefanik was shouted down by demonstrators who called her a "traitor" during a ceremony in Plattsburgh honoring the late John Zurlo, a Clinton County political leader. The event was held to commemorate Zurlo with a building named in his honor.
When Stefanik approached the podium to deliver remarks, protesters immediately began booing and chanting until she stepped back. She later returned and gave her speech over continued disruptions.
"Today #NY21 witnessed shameful conduct by radical Far Left Democrat agitators," Stefanik posted on X following the account.
The demonstrators carried picket signs of multiple topics, with some opposing Trump's immigration policies, including ICE deportations, and criticizing Stefanik's support for the president's legislative agenda. Other signs accused her of racism and other insults.
Later, Stefanik explained to reporters why she decided to return to the podium.
"I was not going to let them drown out me by talking about how important it is to commemorate John Zurlo's legacy."
Stefanik later clarified she also delivered her remarks privately to the Zurlo family.
The incident comes as Stefanik has spent months laying groundwork for a Republican gubernatorial campaign against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. Recent polling shows Hochul failing to reach 50% approval but maintaining double-digit leads over potential GOP challengers.
The disruption occurred during the August congressional recess, when House members typically host events in their home districts. In general, these Republicans are promoting Trump's recent legislative “Big Beautiful Bill” while Democrats criticize cuts to Medicaid and Trump’s federal intervention in DC and LA to tackle crime, setting up the 2026 midterms to be filled with charged elections.
I bet the protesters were hired by Crowds on Demand. That business and those like it need to be held to a level of responsibility. Sure, hire a crowd on demand for say, a movie or some other entertainment. But, you cannot 'provide material aid and support' for seditious activities politically.
if democrats would put this much effort into their jobs they were actually voted to do, they might actually help Americans. Oh ya they hate Americans and America. I haven’t seen one democrat bill passed in over 20 years, that actually helps Americans. They only passed bills to help themselves and their paid puppets. See democrats like power and wealth so much they destroyed Americans and America. Those funding protesters are even bigger haters of all and America then democrats. They have made the rules by which they have played for decades. Now republicans are playing by the democrats rules, it’s not fair. The democrats can dish it out but can’t take it. Americans have been used by democrats as toys to play with. Now we have a President that is all about Americans and America the democrats have lost their minds. Soros just wants chaos. Gates wants to depopulate whites. Hollywood wants China backing their films. Democrats want to ruin Americans from within. They will lie, steal, cheat, falsify documents, destroy documents or attempt assassination to get what they want. Their corruption going public is making their heads spin. Democrats have been exposed and frankly can’t handle the truth being told. They weaponized our government against us, right Clinton’s, Obama’s, Biden’s and their puppets. We are suppose to shut up and obey and vote only all democrat. Their piggy bank got cracked open so they now have to rely on donors and other countries to help them and their corruption. As long as people can be bought (slaves) to do their dirty work they won’t stop. They don’t give a rats ass about hard working Americans or America. Power and wealth only.