Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Elise Stefanik, refused to be lied to by smug Democrat Senator Tim Kaine during her confirmation hearing when he tried to pretend Democrats do not support open borders.
Kaine began to press Stefanik about a tweet she posted accusing Democrats of wanting wide open borders and mass amnesty so that illegals can vote in U.S. elections.
Stefanik assured senators that she strongly stood for securing the U.S. border and her tweet reflected her intent to do so.
“Are there any Democratic senators that you think are for open borders and mass amnesty for illegal immigrants?” Kaine asked Stefanik.
Stefanik began to point out that democrat think tanks have pushed open border rhetoric, before Kaine interrupted her: “I’m talking about senators, are there any Democrat senators you would level that charge against?” he asked.
“I do think there are Democrat senators who are for open borders,” she fired back bluntly. Kaine’s gotcha question didn’t work on Stefanik because she was willing to stick by her guns.
Watch the tense exchange here:
Need To Know: Trump announces U.S. “take over” of Gaza Strip
President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will “take over” the Gaza Strip, an embattled territory in Israel that is currently the site of death and carnage, following a visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House, Tuesday.
"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too," Trump said alongside Netanyahu at a press conference. "We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous, unexplored bombs and other weapons on the site."
"Level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area," he continued. "Do a real job. Do something different. Just can't go back. If you go back, it's going to end up the same way it has for 100 years."
Trump added that he could see the U.S. in a “longterm ownership” of the strip that would bring peace and stability to the region.
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Kaine asks, "Do you think they are any Democrat Senators that are for open borders". Are you kidding me?! They ALL supported Biden's open border that almost destroyed us as a sovereign nation and they care more about illegals that American citizens and they all want illegals to vote. Here's the proof:
Unbelievably 168 Democrats in the House and Senate just voted against deporting illegals arrested of crimes, including those convicted of sex crimes (The Laken Riley Act). And before Trump was elected, 198 Democrats in the House voted last year against the Republican SAVE ACT that passed the House and then Schumer and the Senate Democrats killed the bill in the Senate. That tells you everything you need to know about the Democrats. It was simple legislation to ensure that only American citizens vote but the Democrats refused. It proves they want illegals to vote and allow a travesty that isn’t permitted in any other country in the world. And, oh yeah, Biden’s DOJ sued Virginia and Alabama for kicking illegals off of their voter registration rolls.
The Democrats hate you and hate the United States and want to destroy us as a sovereign nation and they deserve to be forever voted out of office.
ROOM ELEPHANT: Not mentioned was, all the BS injected into these bills that are relatives to the "you have to vote for it so we can see what's in it" horsecrap Peloser pushed, and that are the reasons the actual representatives (sometimes) of We The People voted them down.