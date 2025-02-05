Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Elise Stefanik, refused to be lied to by smug Democrat Senator Tim Kaine during her confirmation hearing when he tried to pretend Democrats do not support open borders.

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Kaine began to press Stefanik about a tweet she posted accusing Democrats of wanting wide open borders and mass amnesty so that illegals can vote in U.S. elections.

Stefanik assured senators that she strongly stood for securing the U.S. border and her tweet reflected her intent to do so.

“Are there any Democratic senators that you think are for open borders and mass amnesty for illegal immigrants?” Kaine asked Stefanik.

Stefanik began to point out that democrat think tanks have pushed open border rhetoric, before Kaine interrupted her: “I’m talking about senators, are there any Democrat senators you would level that charge against?” he asked.

“I do think there are Democrat senators who are for open borders,” she fired back bluntly. Kaine’s gotcha question didn’t work on Stefanik because she was willing to stick by her guns.

Watch the tense exchange here:

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Need To Know: Trump announces U.S. “take over” of Gaza Strip

President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will “take over” the Gaza Strip, an embattled territory in Israel that is currently the site of death and carnage, following a visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House, Tuesday.

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too," Trump said alongside Netanyahu at a press conference. "We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous, unexplored bombs and other weapons on the site."

"Level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area," he continued. "Do a real job. Do something different. Just can't go back. If you go back, it's going to end up the same way it has for 100 years."

Trump added that he could see the U.S. in a “longterm ownership” of the strip that would bring peace and stability to the region.

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