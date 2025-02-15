By Rudy W. Giuliani

Let me tell you something, folks, in the realm of cutting government down to size, Elon Musk isn't just playing the game; he's rewriting the rules with DOGE. In a time when our government's belly seems to grow larger with every passing fiscal year, here comes Musk, wielding DOGE like a scalpel to trim the fat, the waste, and the downright nonsensical spending.

First off, let's talk about the frivolous government waste that Musk has his sights set on; the kind of spending that makes you wonder if our tax dollars are being used to sponsor a circus rather than uphold a nation. Take, for instance, the absurdity of sending condoms to Gaza. I mean, really? While our borders are in shambles and veterans are neglected, we're out here promoting safe sex abroad? Musk, through his DOGE initiative, has been vocal about pulling the plug on these misadventures in federal spending.

But it's not just about the pennies; it's about the ideological overreach. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs abroad, transgender musicals and operas - these aren't just line items in a budget; they're emblematic of a government that's lost its way. Musk has made it clear that under his watch, DOGE will ensure these programs don't just get a trim; they get a reality check. Why should American taxpayers fund what amounts to ideological theater on the global stage?

Now, let's touch on something even more mind boggling - funding sex change surgeries in Guatemala. If that doesn't scream "government overreach," I don't know what does. Musk's approach with DOGE is about returning to the core functions of government, not underwriting every social experiment under the sun.

But here's where the media, in their infinite wisdom, decides to twist the narrative. They accuse Musk of "lack of transparency." Transparency? With DOGE, Musk has opened the government's books like never before. There's an X account called "DOGE" that lays out everything - every discovery, every action taken against wasteful and ideological spending. This level of openness is unprecedented in the annals of government accountability.

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Let's not forget, the very essence of DOGE is transparency. Unlike the opaque dealings of yesteryear's bureaucrats, DOGE operates in the sunlight. Every tweet, every post, tells a story of how our money is being spent, or rather, how it's being saved from being misspent.

Yet, the media, perhaps out of fear, ignorance, or malice chooses to criticize rather than commend. They fail to see that Musk, through DOGE, isn't just cutting government; he's redefining it. He's pushing for a government that's lean, focused, and devoid of the ideological baggage that weighs down our future.

Now, the media is even trying to drive a wedge between President Trump and Musk in a desperate attempt to stop DOGE’s progress. We see headlines and quips like “President Musk” aimed at manipulating Trump to turn on Musk. I hate to break it to you, but both of these gentlemen are far too smart for those sorts of games, and they already see right through it.

What Musk is doing with DOGE isn't just about reducing government size; it's about restoring government sanity. It's about ensuring that when we talk about taxpayer money, we're talking about roads, schools, and security, not about funding the latest avant-garde opera in Paris or a condom drive in conflict zones.

Elon Musk, through DOGE, has become the steward we never knew we needed but desperately deserve. He's not just fighting the good fight; he's winning it, one transparent X post at a time. And let me tell you, America, this is one battle where we all come out on top.

Thank you for your support!