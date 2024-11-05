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Elon Musk just dropped the final Trump ad of the 2024 campaign cycle. You HAVE to see this...

4 years has lead to this day.

Regardless of the early morning raids, the indictments, mugshots, fake news, gaslighting and bullets and we have made it to stand here.

This is it!

Today is the day we get to have our say.

If you need any proof that this campaign is for everyone in America, these are the non-political people who have endorsed Trump. Only one man could bring together people as varied as Tucker Carlson, RFK Jr, Tulsi Gabbard, JD Vance and Elon Musk in on one ticket.

This is the future that America deserves!



Your mission is simple. You go out and vote for the country that you want. You don’t get creative. YOU. GO. OUT. AND. VOTE!

Let us know in the comments what YOU think, take part in our poll, subscribe to Politibrawl’s Substack if you’re new and if you enjoy it, share it with your friends, it makes a huge difference!

