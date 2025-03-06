Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt DEMOLISHED ABC's Kyra Phillips for fear-mongering over Trump's plan to terminate the Department of Education.

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"Linda McMahon has now been tasked to eliminate the Department of Education. Special Ed. is about to get slashed,” Phillips claimed. “Senator, I know you have a son with special needs, I grew up in a family with siblings that have special needs. What do you say to parents who are really scared about their kids' futures?!"

Schmitt fired back, "Yeah I guess my message would be don't believe media reports like you're promoting right now. It's not true. That funding is going to continue to flow. But what you won't see is the DOE denying grant applications to school districts across this country because they haven't implemented divisive DEI training, trying to divide the room by race!"

The senator continued, "So I think a little bit of truthfulness here as opposed to scaring the daylights out of folks who are in vulnerable positions would be appropriate!"

"Well I think a lot of people are scared right now, they are losing jobs, losing their resources-" Phillips answered back.

Schmitt snapped, "Well if they watch your report about it, they might be! But the facts just don't support that!"

Watch Schmitt SHUT DOWN this fear-mongering ABC reporter for lying to her audience:

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MAGA Byron Donalds smashes sanctuary city mayor for ignorance on illegal immigration

- By Richie McGinniss

Rep Byron Donalds (R-FL) took Democrat mayors to the tool shed and hammered their reckless policies on illegal immigration, during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Sanctuary Cities.

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Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was especially defiant, but Donalds exposed her ignorance when he asked her how much the city spent on illegal immigration and she replied, "we don't have that number."

Donalds snapped back with a question that has been on many Americans' minds since former President Joe Biden took office in 2021, "Are you out of your mind?"

This hearing took place as the Trump administration clamps down on illegal immigration, and sanctuary cities continue to defy federal enforcement of America's immigration.

If this exchange was any indicator, the next few months will bring more clashes between DC Republicans trying to fulfill Trump's campaign promise to solve America's immigration crisis, and Democrat mayors who try to oppose the MAGA agenda at every turn.

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Texas Patriot exposes corrupt sanctuary city mayor

- By Richie McGinniss

Texas Rep. Brandon Gil called out Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson over his federal law-defying sanctuary city policies and a number of highly questionable luxury items that his office received as gifts, during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

In addition to probing questions on Chicago's immigration policies, the Congressman asked about specific eye-brow-raising items that were given to the Mayor's office, "You received Hugo Boss cufflinks and a personalized Monte Blanc pen. Do you know who gave you those?"

"So I did not receive those personally, the City of Chicago received them." The Mayor responded.

“You received a Gucci tote bag, do you know who gave you that?!” Gil pressed further, then correcting himself, “gave the city of Chicago that?”

Johnson again refused to provide a yes or no answer.

“This raises serious ethical concerns!,” Gil snapped. “You’re providing an enormous amount of aid to illegal aliens,… and you yourself are receiving an enormous amount of gifts and you won’t even tell us who they’re coming from!!”

How a city of millions of people can receive a personalized luxury pen or designer cufflinks aside, this exchange shows the extent to which Democratic politicians have worried much more about signaling their virtue rather than tending to the real concerns and needs of the citizens they represent.

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Advertiser’s Disclosure:

1 Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

2 A minimum investment of $1,950 is required to receive bonus shares. 100% bonus shares are offered on investments of $9,950+.

3 Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com. This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A+ Offering.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Start-up investments are speculative and involve a high degree of risk. Those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 105 Maxess Road, Suite 124, Melville, NY 11747, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. Please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile Reg A offering. Please read the offering statement at https://invest.modemobile.com/. Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Mode Mobile for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of December, Rainmaker has received $191,972. Additional fees may have accrued since then.

**https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1748441/000149315224029326/0001493152-24-029326-index.html