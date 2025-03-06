Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt DEMOLISHED ABC's Kyra Phillips for fear-mongering over Trump's plan to terminate the Department of Education.
"Linda McMahon has now been tasked to eliminate the Department of Education. Special Ed. is about to get slashed,” Phillips claimed. “Senator, I know you have a son with special needs, I grew up in a family with siblings that have special needs. What do you say to parents who are really scared about their kids' futures?!"
Schmitt fired back, "Yeah I guess my message would be don't believe media reports like you're promoting right now. It's not true. That funding is going to continue to flow. But what you won't see is the DOE denying grant applications to school districts across this country because they haven't implemented divisive DEI training, trying to divide the room by race!"
The senator continued, "So I think a little bit of truthfulness here as opposed to scaring the daylights out of folks who are in vulnerable positions would be appropriate!"
"Well I think a lot of people are scared right now, they are losing jobs, losing their resources-" Phillips answered back.
Schmitt snapped, "Well if they watch your report about it, they might be! But the facts just don't support that!"
Watch Schmitt SHUT DOWN this fear-mongering ABC reporter for lying to her audience:
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MAGA Byron Donalds smashes sanctuary city mayor for ignorance on illegal immigration
- By Richie McGinniss
Rep Byron Donalds (R-FL) took Democrat mayors to the tool shed and hammered their reckless policies on illegal immigration, during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Sanctuary Cities.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was especially defiant, but Donalds exposed her ignorance when he asked her how much the city spent on illegal immigration and she replied, "we don't have that number."
Donalds snapped back with a question that has been on many Americans' minds since former President Joe Biden took office in 2021, "Are you out of your mind?"
This hearing took place as the Trump administration clamps down on illegal immigration, and sanctuary cities continue to defy federal enforcement of America's immigration.
If this exchange was any indicator, the next few months will bring more clashes between DC Republicans trying to fulfill Trump's campaign promise to solve America's immigration crisis, and Democrat mayors who try to oppose the MAGA agenda at every turn.
Texas Patriot exposes corrupt sanctuary city mayor
- By Richie McGinniss
Texas Rep. Brandon Gil called out Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson over his federal law-defying sanctuary city policies and a number of highly questionable luxury items that his office received as gifts, during a House Oversight Committee hearing.
In addition to probing questions on Chicago's immigration policies, the Congressman asked about specific eye-brow-raising items that were given to the Mayor's office, "You received Hugo Boss cufflinks and a personalized Monte Blanc pen. Do you know who gave you those?"
"So I did not receive those personally, the City of Chicago received them." The Mayor responded.
“You received a Gucci tote bag, do you know who gave you that?!” Gil pressed further, then correcting himself, “gave the city of Chicago that?”
Johnson again refused to provide a yes or no answer.
“This raises serious ethical concerns!,” Gil snapped. “You’re providing an enormous amount of aid to illegal aliens,… and you yourself are receiving an enormous amount of gifts and you won’t even tell us who they’re coming from!!”
How a city of millions of people can receive a personalized luxury pen or designer cufflinks aside, this exchange shows the extent to which Democratic politicians have worried much more about signaling their virtue rather than tending to the real concerns and needs of the citizens they represent.
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Thank you, Thank you, Thank you, Eric Schmitt, for responding with the TRUTH. Yes, it was lying that she presented to you.
The main stream media has still not figured out that they can't get away with the lies like in the past.