Erika Kirk Finally Files FIRST Massive Lawsuit Following Charlie Kirk’s AssassinationErika Kirk’s lawyers concluded that UVU should never hold any meeting or event on campus if they can’t reasonably assume it is safe to do so...Joshua CarrSep 19, 2026∙ Paid3286438ShareHelp us defeat and replace the mainstream media!Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:Support Our JournalismThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNextA guest post byJoshua CarrI'm a political commentator, author, and conservative columnist. Objective journalism no longer exists. We are all political commentators now.Subscribe to Joshua