France’s “student” riots - They’re not telling us the whole storyIt’s becoming clearer each day that the chaos is more than teenage students upset over school budgets. That proposition alone should raise eyebrows and spark questions...Brooke BrandtjenOct 06, 2026∙ Paid1801720ShareHelp us defeat and replace the mainstream media!Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:Support Our JournalismThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNextA guest post byBrooke BrandtjenChristian, conservative, cookie baker. Subscribe to Brooke