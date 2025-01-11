MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT

RUDY GIULIANI HAS JOINED POLITIBRAWL!

The corrupt DOJ under the Biden Administration has pursued him through the courts and leveled a $150 MILLION dollar judgement against him. These DC tyrants have ruined Rudy Giuliani’s life for the crime of exercising his First Amendment rights.

They have taken nearly everything from him.

Now, Rudy Giuliani is joining PolitiBrawl as an exclusive contributor publishing premium content only for the PolitiBrawl Premium Audience!

As a paid subscriber to PolitiBrawl you will get Mayor Giuliani’s:

- Twice-weekly op-eds that appear exclusively on PolitiBrawl's Premium Substack.

- Exclusive reactions to news that will ONLY be available on PolitiBrawl Premium.

- Access to a library of clips from Mayor Giuliani's hit show America's Mayor Live!

- The chance to have your questions answered directly by Mayor Giuliani from time to time.

Freedom of speech is our God given right.

It is why PolitiBrawl exists.

We ask you to join us and support those Americans who will never be silenced.

Furious mom CONFRONTS Gavin Newsom in the street, calls him out for lying to her face: “I don’t believe you!!”

An angry LA mother ran up to California Governor Gavin Newsom in the street and shouted in his face about his failure to prepare for the out-of-control fires currently destroying the state.

"Why was there no water in the hydrants, governor?" Rachel Dervish, whose neighborhood was leveled by the flames, asked with visible frustration. “That was my daughter’s school governor!”

Newsom, caught off guard, told her that he was “literally talking to the president right now,” gesturing towards his cell phone.

“Can I hear your call? Because I don’t believe it!!” the mom told Newsom.

Newsom then admitted he was not on the phone with the president and that he was struggling to make the call due to lack of signal.

The Palisades Fire has not only destroyed homes and schools, but also exposed critical failures in California's government and emergency response system. With the water supply mysteriously absent when it was needed most, questions arise about the state's management and prioritization of resources.

“Governor please tell me what are you going to do right now?!!”

Watch Newsom scramble for an answer during this encounter he was clearly not ready for.

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Resurfaced: Trump supporter EXPLODES at woke local government leeches

A Pennsylvania man flew off the handle at his woke local government bureaucrats during a tense board of commissioners meeting in Bucks County.

“I know this pains you losing liberals, but you’re gonna have to get some TDS training!” he told the commissioners. “It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome!”

”There’s not going to be anymore DEI, theres no more men in women’s sports! There’s no more men in women’s locker rooms!” he continued. “These are the sick policies you people endorse!”

He TORCHES the entire board with no filter whatsoever. Watch the amazing moment right here:

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