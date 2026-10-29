Republican comedian 'Daniel Speaks' went undercover to troll a hopelessly woke activists with her own absurd TDS nonsense.

“If there’s one thing that Trump said that was hateful, what was it?” the comedian asked the liberal activist.

“Oh God,… I apologize because sometimes being put on the spot, you can’t think of a thing…” she replied, struggling to think of one real example.

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Obama-era FBI found marriage fraud evidence against Ilhan Omar

The FBI and DHS under Obama investigated Rep. Ilhan Omar’s 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, whom some allege is her brother, finding evidence of potential marriage fraud but declining prosecution after the five-year statute of limitations expired, the New York Times reports.

Elmi obtained a provisional green card through the marriage before abandoning his application for permanent status and leaving for the UK after immigration officials sought additional information. Omar, who has repeatedly denied Elmi is her brother, divorced him in 2017; marriage fraud and sibling marriage are both illegal under federal and state law, respectively.

Obama called the current Trump-era investigation into Omar “appalling” and politically motivated following the October search of her D.C. home, which yielded her phone, notebook, and reportedly DNA evidence, though his statement didn’t address the earlier FBI findings under his own administration.

More red flags: Discrepancies in Omar’s stated birth year — 1982 on some records versus 1981 elsewhere, including her own memoir — have fueled scrutiny over whether she was old enough to qualify for derivative citizenship through her father.

ICE deportations hit historic high in September

Border czar Tom Homan announced ICE deported more migrants in September than any month in the agency’s history, following record monthly arrests from June through August, crediting the enforcement surge with helping drive crime rates down nationally.

Homan criticized New York’s new law barring local police from cooperating with ICE, saying agents will instead conduct neighborhood operations that could sweep up additional illegal immigrants beyond their original targets when jail-based cooperation isn’t available.

CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott separately touted 18 consecutive months without releasing illegal border crossers into the country.

Addressing a DHS data breach exposing over 40,000 employee names, Homan said the Justice Department is investigating while emphasizing that ICE agents face rising threats despite having families of their own.

Alaska’s “spoiler Sullivan” controversy surfaces after thousands already voted

A New York Times investigation found operatives connected to Democratic candidate Mary Peltola and the DSCC allegedly coordinated to recruit Dan J. Sullivan, a same-named spoiler candidate, into Alaska’s Senate race. Text messages and documents suggest Peltola was aware, though her campaign and the DSCC deny involvement.

The report’s timing means roughly 58,000 Alaskans, nearly 10% of registered voters, may have already cast ballots before learning of the alleged scheme, which critics argue was designed to confuse voters targeting incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan.

The DOJ has sued to potentially delay certification if Sullivan loses, citing voter confusion risks compounded by Alaska’s ranked-choice system — a process state Sen. James Kaufman says some traditionalist voters refuse to fully engage with, potentially skipping one of the two “Sullivans” on the ballot altogether.

Student reads disturbing poem mocking Charlie Kirk’s death aloud at TPUSA event

A University of Texas at San Antonio student read a poem celebrating “the Kirkaversary” of Charlie Kirk’s assassination at a Turning Point USA event, drawing cheers from the crowd before telling event speaker Christian Collins he was “brave” for appearing without a “neck brace.”