PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Munge “Munge”'s avatar
Munge “Munge”
7d

Sick fuckers

Reply
Share
Truth_seeker's avatar
Truth_seeker
6d

I hate saying this time and time again, but it is a proven fact, with latest video watching, listening to the leftist, knowing that the small sample is but a percentage of the greater whole. The heavy set Republican comedian 'Daniel Speaks with purple his hair and trans shirt is the perfect "wolf in sheep's clothing" to sneak into the Leftist camp, so to speak. No leftist would ever suspect him to be a conservative.

It was bad enough to hear and see the comments by the leftist, but especially on later half of video when it audio only and hearing how the leftist speak about killing off all on the right, including the offspring. It further validates what I have said for very long time now, we have a very divided nation that becomes more vitriol and divided each day that passes. Even the other video of leftist gal with singing poem of Charlie Kirk's death proves this to be. I state this next line, not because I wish this to be so, but based on historical facts, present day facts and understanding both political and human nature; we are racing towards a 2nd civil war in our nation.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture